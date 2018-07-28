Huge crowds show up for opening of Toronto's newest Costco

Eat & Drink
After months of anticipation, the brand new Costco in Thorncliffe Park has finally opened its doors to the public, and people are going bonkers over the massive wholesale store.

The Costco opened on Tuesday to massive crowds, filling the 165,802-square-foot warehouse with a sea of shopping carts. 

Located at 42 Overlea Blvd., the new store takes over an old Coca-Cola bottling plant and has opened up more than 400 jobs to the community.

new costco toronto

The new Costco in Thorncliffe Park takes over an old Coca Cola bottling plant. Photo by Tanya Mok.

To lure in all the customers it can get, Costco will be offering 30 in-store sales for the next two weeks on everything from groceries to home equipment. 

Lead photo by

@CookingwithAli

