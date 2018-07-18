Costco to finally start delivering groceries in Toronto

Enormous boxes of Goldfish crackers, tubs of peanut butter bigger than your head and enough toilet paper to last a lifetime can all be yours as Costco now offers grocery delivery service in Toronto.

Costco announced today that it's launched an online delivery service called Costco Grocery through its main website exclusively for membership holders in Southern Ontario.

The wholesale retailer courted the idea of an online delivery option back when competitors like Amazon and Loblaws rolled out their own home delivery options for customers.

The service applies to non-perishable food items and household supplies only, so you'll still need to trek over to a store if you're looking for a huge slab of salmon or a massive birthday cake.

One drawback is that it can take up two days to get your groceries, so don't wait until you run out of coffee to place an order.

Alas, the event that is going to Costco, trying the samples, running in the aisles and hugging the big bags of chips will be lost, but the convenience of having a giant thing of Nutella delivered to your door more than makes up for it.