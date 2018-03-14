Costco might start delivering groceries in Canada

For all the conveniences of buying stuff in bulk, it's huge pain in the butt to buy stuff in bulk – especially when you don't have a car and very strong arms.

Costco is considering the roll out of its own, full, home delivery service in Canada after a successful run of non-perishable deliveries in the U.S., according to The Financial Post.

The company, which is Canada's largest warehouse retailer, has been on an aggressive expansion tear over the past few years with seven new brick-and-mortat stores opening last year in the GTA alone.

Fresh grocery delivery seems like a logical next step if Costco wants to keep up with competitors like Amazon, Loblaws and Walmart.

The latter two corporations currently offer home grocery delivery in Toronto through Instacart, as does Costco in some markets, but that service comes with what can be hefty fees of its own.

If Costco were to manage its own deliveries, like Amazon, it could beat Canada's major grocery retailers to the punch and lock in customers' business for years to come.

No word yet on whether or not you'll need a Costco card to use the service, but it's safe to say that aisle samples will not be provided.

In the meantime, a Toronto-based service called Comfort.to will deliver orders over $75 from the Costco in Etobicoke to houses south of Bloor, between Kipling and Woodbine, for around $10 a pop.