The 10 worst lineups you'll face in Toronto this holiday season

It's almost inevitable during the holiday season you'll spend an exorbitant amount of time waiting your turn doing whatever popular past-time you've signed up to do. Waiting to buy that special something or getting into the popular new bar, restaurant or event — it's all part of the festivities, I suppose.

Here are some of the worst lineups you'll face in Toronto this holiday season.

It won't take you long to get into the Distillery District's sprawling Christmas Market, but expect a wait in the cold outside the majority of stalls inside selling poutine, ramen cups, and glasses of negroni.

Considering the place looks like a Christmas bomb exploded inside of it, this little pop up bar on Queen West will be the hottest destination to revel in the holiday spirit. At least you can leave your name with the doorman, who'll call you when your table's ready. It'll be a while.

The newly re-opened flagship of this Japanese lifestyle might be the one-stop-shop for Christmas gifts. No doubt the embroidery and printing stations will be a hit: who doesn't want a customized tote bag or tee with their name or face on it?

As usual, wait times to get into this Goose location can be outrageous. If you're willing to wait around half an hour to buy, exchange, or repair your pricey winter wear at the mall, then head on over—just beware the added wait time trying to find parking outside.

At 38,600 square feet, this Nordstrom Rack is the largest in the whole country, meaning shoppers can shop endless looks and homeware pieces for their loved ones (or themselves). That being said, expect lineups at cash out to be insanity.

Toronto Army—assemble. Megafans of the K-pop boy band BTS have been lining up for hours since this pop-up store opened at Scarborough Town Centre, selling the BT21 Line Friends collection of adorable merch.

This ten-year-old Parkdale mainstay is closing in the new year, so no doubt diners and live music lovers alike will be scrambling to get into whatever events are left to attend here. Time to squeeze into that basement for one last banger.

Toronto's coolest installation will soon be a pop-up Christmas market too. Unzipped on King West started selling Christmas Trees today and by December 7, festive little wares. The glass box structure isn't huge, so you definitely won't get in right away.

The original Leslieville location of this popular brunch spot was always overflowing with people, especially on weekends. It's recently re-opened in East Chinatown in a larger space, but given the deliciousness of those Eggs Bennys, just waltzing in probably isn't an option.

This iconic New York toy store of Big fame has finally landed in all Hudson's Bay stores, and the flagship store at Yonge and Queen has something especially worth waiting for: a picture with the massive, seven-foot teddy bear.