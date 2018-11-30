Toronto is going crazy for the BTS pop-up
The highly anticipated pop-up for BT21—a collaboration between K-pop megastars BTS and Korean brand Line Friends—was only just announced yesterday, but Toronto is already going nuts.
Line looking good! 😊 #BT21 #BT21Toronto pic.twitter.com/tTF1utk7fO— Universal Music CA (@umusic) November 30, 2018
There's hundreds of people waiting inside the mall to get their hands on some merch featuring the cute characters from the BT21 brand, designed by the Bangtan Boys themselves.
Update on the line length at the Pop-Up store in Toronto. So many ARMYs are already here! ❤️— BT21_official (@BT21_bighit) November 30, 2018
Fans will start being let in at 10AM, but staff are trying to push for earlier~ #BT21Toronto #KOYA #RJ #SHOOKY #MANG #CHIMMY #TATA #COOKY #BT21 pic.twitter.com/BImrpvTlPo
There's no doubt The Toronto Army (BTS megafans) showed out.
The line as of 8:30 at the BT21 store in Toronto skskskksk😬💜 pic.twitter.com/Vemfo9gjaw— Smasheen (@Smasheen1) November 30, 2018
The line up opened officially at 6 a.m. and apparently some people travelled hours to get there on time.
FIRST IN LINE ✔️✔️ @jeonleoo #BT21 #BT21Toronto pic.twitter.com/0lY36pEuhZ— Universal Music CA (@umusic) November 30, 2018
But the Dedication Award goes to the first person in line, who says they got there at 12 a.m. The mall was definitely not open then. That's real love.
#BT21Toronto anyways, someone in line brought a speaker with them and is blasting BTS heyyyy— rami (@chimbits) November 30, 2018
It's basically a BTS-dedicated party: there's even people blasting the boy band's favourite hits from portable speakers.
ARMY passing the time airdropping memes out here 🤣🤣 this fam.#BT21 #BT21Toronto pic.twitter.com/HegDjSOohh— Amesee 🇨🇦 (@teampojo) November 30, 2018
People are even Airdropping their fave BTS memes to each other.
#BT21TORONTO POP-SHOP IS OFFICIALLY HERE (: pic.twitter.com/MA4Bf11RpD— h (@specialtaes) November 30, 2018
The store officially opened at 10 a.m., and people are finally getting a glimpse of what kind of merch they'll be able to buy.
#BT21Toronto pic.twitter.com/4Q6DUic9Lm— 🐾 | getting the goods (@meme_kook) November 30, 2018
The first 700 people got free posters of the adorable characters like Chimmy and Tata.
People are trading posters across the line up I’m wHEEZING #BT21Toronto pic.twitter.com/d7wTmckZ0l— yoongi_biased (@yoongib75380027) November 30, 2018
Those who didn't get their poster of choice are free to join the trading zone, where Army members are swapping Cookys for Mangs.
#BT21Toronto pic.twitter.com/oD3eeH5y5w— Megan | ✈ BT21Toronto (@taetaeXkookies) November 30, 2018
Meanwhile, the store has officially been flooded with people trying to purchase whatever BT21 merch they have in stock, like plush pillows and long sleeves.
bt21 store in toronto got crumbs 🗿— 𝐚𝐧𝐠 (@paradisejimiin) November 30, 2018
While The Army will stan no matter what, some people are noting the merch isn't quite what they expected. For one, they don't have the standing plushies. Apparently they're also lacking in holiday merch and full-body keychains.
sneak peak at the #BT21Toronto shop! pic.twitter.com/X3aCXvVqeS— lovely jin ❄️ (@breadginny) November 30, 2018
It doesn't look like they have too much on the shelves, hopefully they have more in the back?
If stuff runs out by the time I get there I will seriously cry 😭 #bt21toronto— Kiran 🇨🇦 (@kdkdkd_kiran) November 30, 2018
If not, the rest of the Toronto Army better make it down to STC while supplies last.
