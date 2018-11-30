Toronto is going crazy for the BTS pop-up

The highly anticipated pop-up for BT21—a collaboration between K-pop megastars BTS and Korean brand Line Friends—was only just announced yesterday, but Toronto is already going nuts.

There's hundreds of people waiting inside the mall to get their hands on some merch featuring the cute characters from the BT21 brand, designed by the Bangtan Boys themselves.

There's no doubt The Toronto Army (BTS megafans) showed out.

The line as of 8:30 at the BT21 store in Toronto skskskksk😬💜 pic.twitter.com/Vemfo9gjaw — Smasheen (@Smasheen1) November 30, 2018

The line up opened officially at 6 a.m. and apparently some people travelled hours to get there on time.

But the Dedication Award goes to the first person in line, who says they got there at 12 a.m. The mall was definitely not open then. That's real love.

#BT21Toronto anyways, someone in line brought a speaker with them and is blasting BTS heyyyy — rami (@chimbits) November 30, 2018

It's basically a BTS-dedicated party: there's even people blasting the boy band's favourite hits from portable speakers.

People are even Airdropping their fave BTS memes to each other.

The store officially opened at 10 a.m., and people are finally getting a glimpse of what kind of merch they'll be able to buy.

The first 700 people got free posters of the adorable characters like Chimmy and Tata.

People are trading posters across the line up I’m wHEEZING #BT21Toronto pic.twitter.com/d7wTmckZ0l — yoongi_biased (@yoongib75380027) November 30, 2018

Those who didn't get their poster of choice are free to join the trading zone, where Army members are swapping Cookys for Mangs.

Meanwhile, the store has officially been flooded with people trying to purchase whatever BT21 merch they have in stock, like plush pillows and long sleeves.

bt21 store in toronto got crumbs 🗿 — 𝐚𝐧𝐠 (@paradisejimiin) November 30, 2018

While The Army will stan no matter what, some people are noting the merch isn't quite what they expected. For one, they don't have the standing plushies. Apparently they're also lacking in holiday merch and full-body keychains.

It doesn't look like they have too much on the shelves, hopefully they have more in the back?

If stuff runs out by the time I get there I will seriously cry 😭 #bt21toronto — Kiran 🇨🇦 (@kdkdkd_kiran) November 30, 2018

If not, the rest of the Toronto Army better make it down to STC while supplies last.