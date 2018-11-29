Toronto is getting a pop-up for K-pop stars BTS

BTS lovers—get ready to storm Scarborough Town Centre.

Tomorrow, dedicated fans of the internationally beloved K-pop megastars BTS will be able to browse their favourite boy band's new line of merch, BT21, at a pop up shop at the mall in Scarborough.

The Army, as these superfans are called, have from tomorrow until December 7 (or until the merch runs out) to get their hands on this special collection made in collaboration with Line Friends, a Korean brand specializing in cartoon characters.

BTS designed and launched their own eight characters last year, and by tomorrow you'll be able to get versions of characters like the space robot VAN and the horse-thing MANG as adorable pillow plushies or on clothing.

The pop-up will also be selling some limited edition BT21 Toronto apparel not available on any popular BTS merch sites.

If you’re wondering why there’s a long line outside #TimesSquare’s @_LineFriends store, it’s because more @bt21_ merch has been released. The #NYC store is now filled with cute #BT21 characters created by global Kpop stars @bts_twt! pic.twitter.com/UMVKKEIDmO — Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) December 22, 2017

Similar pop-ups in New York and L.A. have seen thousands of fans lining up for their BT21 goods, and it's been proven that the Toronto Army is ready to show out for their faves, so get ready for madness.