City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bts pop up toronto

Toronto is getting a pop-up for K-pop stars BTS

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

BTS lovers—get ready to storm Scarborough Town Centre

Tomorrow, dedicated fans of the internationally beloved K-pop megastars BTS will be able to browse their favourite boy band's new line of merch, BT21, at a pop up shop at the mall in Scarborough.

The Army, as these superfans are called, have from tomorrow until December 7 (or until the merch runs out) to get their hands on this special collection made in collaboration with Line Friends, a Korean brand specializing in cartoon characters. 

BTS designed and launched their own eight characters last year, and by tomorrow you'll be able to get versions of characters like the space robot VAN and the horse-thing MANG as adorable pillow plushies or on clothing.

The pop-up will also be selling some limited edition BT21 Toronto  apparel not available on any popular BTS merch sites

Similar pop-ups in New York and L.A. have seen thousands of fans lining up for their BT21 goods, and it's been proven that the Toronto Army is ready to show out for their faves, so get ready for madness.

Lead photo by

@bt210fficial

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford's climate change plan includes paying corporations to pollute less

Here's what Toronto's new island will look like

It could feel like 11 degrees in Toronto this weekend

Mysterious green fireball spotted over Toronto

Events to close down Toronto streets this weekend

Toronto is getting a pop-up for K-pop stars BTS

Vote for your favourites in 20 new best of categories

Toronto is getting a stunning new sparkle tunnel