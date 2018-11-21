Toronto's unreal Unzipped pavilion is getting a holiday Christmas market

Toronto's zipper-inspired temporary art installation will soon be home to the city's newest pop-up Christmas market.

Unzipped, the towering 14-metre-high pavilion on King West and Brant Street, will be home to vendors selling Christmas trees to deck out your cozy hearths with starting December 1.

Visitors will be also be able to shop for festive little wares in the confines of this fibre glass box art project starting December 7 until December 21.

This huge new structure is unlike anything #Toronto has seen before pic.twitter.com/Am6QND5K93 — blogTO (@blogTO) September 14, 2018

The installation, which comes by way of England via Westbank Corp., won't be staying for too long after that.

It'll be be relocating permanently to Vancouver sometime next year (it was originally supposed to peace out in November).

Considering the amount of snow we'll be getting, that's probably for the best.