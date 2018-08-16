This is what the Serpentine Pavilion in Toronto looks like right now

Construction on the massive zipper-inspired art installation called 'Unzipped' is well underway on King Street West, and it already looks amazing.

Slated for completion sometime in September, the fascinating structure can be found in a public parking lot at King and Brant Streets, where buildings are still working to re-assemble the 14-metre-high pavilion.

Tucked behind the Greek & Co., the installation will officially open to the public sometime in September before it makes its way to its permanent home along Vancouver's waterfront in November.

Unzipped comes by way of England courtesy of the Danish firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) as part of the annual architectural program at the Serpentine Galleries in London.

Initially built in 2016, Unzipped can be torn down and reassembled again thanks to its innovative design.

The pavilion's walls are constructed using 1802 stacked fibre glass boxes, stretching to 12-metres wide and curving 27 metres long.

Inside, a cavernous opening with an 'unzipping' effect will allow visitors to check out the architectural exhibit curated by BIG, with plans to hold events in there at night.

Seeing the construction process is almost just as fascinating as the final product. Sadly it won't be staying for long, so check it all out while it's still here.