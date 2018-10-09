Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 39 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
fao schwarz toronto

FAO Schwarz is coming to Toronto

Fashion & Style
Staff
Posted 39 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toy-lovers, rejoice. FAO Schwarz, the famous toy store that once ruled Fifth Avenue in Manhattan is coming to Toronto. 

The iconic brand announced plans to open pop-up shops in all Hudson's Bay stores, but it's only for a limited time. The stores within a store will range from 300 to 1,200 square feet.

This is the first time the brand will have any retail presence in Canada.

FAO Schwarz said it will remain open for the duration of the holiday season, and will sell classics like the giant piano made famous by the movie "Big" with Tom Hanks.

However, the company has not answered whether it plans to stay in Canada permanently, but currently has no plans to do so. 

Lead photo by

Shinya Suzuki

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

FAO Schwarz is coming to Toronto

Miniso opening another downtown Toronto location

Toronto beauty brand Deciem says it’s shutting down

10 international chains that came to Toronto this year

The top 8 warehouse sales in Toronto this October

The top 10 markets in Toronto this October

The top 5 new barber shops in Toronto

Popular Toronto menswear store Uncle Otis is leaving Yorkville