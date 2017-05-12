The top 20 ways to meet new people in Toronto

Want to meet new people in Toronto? It's often a strange roll of the dice. Of course, by and large, we meet the people in our lives through pretty pedestrian channels like work and mutual friends. But sometimes, your social life needs a little bit of a jump-start.

Here are my picks for the top ways to meet new people in Toronto.

Join a sports league

If you're the team-sports type, there's absolutely no shortage of rec leagues in the city. In the warmer months, there's a whole gamut of summer sports leagues. There's also leagues dedicated to sports like dodgeball, indoor soccer and floor hockey available.

Become a volunteer

While volunteerism sees a big spike around the holidays, there are tons of organizations in need of your help year-round. Check out Volunteer Toronto for tons of short-term opportunities. Some of the city's biggest volunteer draws include recurring cultural events like TIFF and NXNE.

Dine with strangers

One of the funkiest new ways to dine in Toronto is with strangers. The app VizEat lets you meet up with other individuals and book dinners in your price point and choice of cuisine. If this doesn't strike you fancy you can always check out one of Toronto's many pop-up restaurants like Revel Food.

Go to a networking event

Business contacts can also turn into friendships so consider attending one of the many networking events happening almost every single day in Toronto. Just check Eventbrite for proof. Some of the most popular recurring events are from the folks behind TechToronto and Hip Haus.

Hit up a fitness class

Some fitness classes are better for meeting folks than others - try one of the many group fitness classes in the city. Martial arts classes, boxing, spinning classes and specialty fitness classes are all great options too.

Practice a language

This is a good one for shy types, because you are literally forced to speak to other people. Every Wednesday, Torontonians of all native tongues get together for the TorontoBabel meet-up at the Rivoli to shoot the breeze. Over a dozen languages are represented.

Join a choir

Time to get that singing voice out of the shower. Choir! Choir! Choir! holds two drop-in sessions every week in Koreatown in the back room of Clinton's Tavern. They’re open to anyone, all you need is $5.

Learn a quirky new sport

Nothing like sparks a conversation like a bemused look that says "are we really learning to do parkour, throw a battle-axe and indoor snowboarding right now?" Points for skills that involve teamwork.

Go to a drink tasting event

Want to meet people with taste as excellent as yours? Toronto's top whiskey bars often hold tasting events, there's plenty of places to learn about wine and don't even get us started on beer events.

Embrace your inner activist

Toronto's activist movement is livelier than ever. If you want to meet people with the same strong beliefs you can make your voice heard with them at various marches and protests that occur around the city. If you're not sure where to begin check out our handy guide.

Get some Internet friends

The Internet is sometimes as good a place to meet folks as any. Sometimes, those communities make it the easiest. The r/Toronto subreddit hosts ongoing meet-ups and groups like Bunz force social interaction between traders.

Show off your skills at a trivia night

Toronto has a number of popular recurring trivia nights. Some of the best include trivia nights at the Gladstone Hotel and Drake Hotel as well as Simpsons Trivia at the Cadillac Lounge.

Go gaming

Nobody is ever allowed to call geeks anti-social ever again. Gamers, you've got options. Hang out at Power Up Game Bar and Raiders eSports Centre. If board games are more your thing there is most likely a cafe or bar to play in your neck of the woods.

Team up with a furry friend

Those who enjoy walks and playing fetch should head down to Toronto's dog parks and let your four-legged friend do the ice-breaking for you. Another option is to make your way to some puppy friendly events like Woofstock.

Cheer on your favourite sports team

Toronto fans are some of the most loyal around. Whether you're cheering on the Maple Leafs, Raptors, Blue Jays or the city' hottest new team, the Wolfpack, there's a local watering hole with like minded fans to watch with.

Go on a photo walk

If photography is one of your hobbies you're certainly not alone. Toronto has a massive community of photographers and Instagrammers who regularly do group meet-ups that you can join. This is the perfect opportunity to meet people with the same hobby.

Get crafty

We tend to think of crafting as more of a solitary exercise, but when you're learning a new skill, you and your fellow newly-minted makers can bond over how difficult it is to thread a damn sewing machine. Lucky enough Toronto has a bunch of DIY spaces all over town.

Lace up your running shoes

If you love the feeling of lacing up your runners and hitting the concrete consider joining one of the city's many great running groups. Toronto is home to groups like the Parkdale Roadrunners, Castle Runners and even a running group that's beer themed.

Hop on two wheels

If biking is more your thing the city plays host to a variety of biking groups that may be of interest. The Toronto Bike Meetup has over 5000 cyclists in its group and dozens of rides in the works. Here's your chance to get to know people who love a good ride.

Tour the city's food scene

Food tours in Toronto aren't just for tourists. If you're a foodie going on one of these tours may be the best bet to find people with similar eating interests. Foodies on Foot and The Culinary Adventure Co. are among the few organizations providing these type of service.