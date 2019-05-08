Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
DIY toronto

The Best Do-It-Yourself Spaces in Toronto

The best do-it-yourself spaces in Toronto are for people who like to get crafty. There are few things more therapeutic than making art or doing your own repairs, so pry yourself away from the computer screen and get to these shops to make something out of nothing.

Here are the best DIY spaces in Toronto.

The Make Den
1

The Make Den

Learn the fundamentals of sewing and leather working at these studios on Sterling Road or in Regent Park. Cutting tables, sewing machines, and sergers are all at your disposal, with classes for people of all skill-levels. Their Sterling shop also offers classes on leather working and print making.

The Art and Sole Academy
2

The Art and Sole Academy

Ever wonder what it takes to cobble a shoe together? Visit Canada’s first shoemaking school, located in Leslieville, where you can enrol in a beginners shoemaking class. It’s not just footwear, though: they also have courses on how to make hats, handbags, and jewellery too.

The Workroom
3

The Workroom

This DIY hub in Parkdale offers a whole slew of workshops, from how to make clamshell patchwork to lander pants. They were the first shop to ever offer Sew By The Hour, which lets people use their Bernina sewing machines and other equipment for just $8 an hour.

Rawspace
4

Rawspace

If you’re into jewellery-making, you’ve definitely heard of this studio in Leslieville. Offering eight benches (which are available for rent) and workshops for beginners. Rawspace also hosts tons of pop-ups and is a great space to meet other makers.

The Purple Purl
5

The Purple Purl

Sip on some refreshments while knitting or crocheting the heck out of your latest masterpiece at this Leslieville shop and cafe. Workshops range from three-session fundamentals to learning how to photograph your knits, for those who want to promote their skills.

The Shop
6

The Shop

Dedicated solely to giving people a place to play, this ceramic studio in the Junction Triangle offers day passes and monthly memberships for you to use their wheels and kilns. They also offer one-on-one lessons, and occasional workshops on ceramics and crafts.

The Unplugged Woodshop
7

The Unplugged Woodshop

Get woodsy at this studio on Gerrard East without the help of power tools. Pick up some wood-working skills with a whole list of courses that range from two-hour introductory classes to 10-week intensives, using some sweet tools from their Hand-Tool Emporium.

Paintlounge
8

Paintlounge

The concept of social painting hardly existed before these guys. Hit up this easel-filled lounge in Little Italy for one of their paint parties, a freestyle session or a guided workshop. You definitely don’t need to be the next Picasso to enjoy getting your hands dirty.

RE:Style Studio
9

RE:Style Studio

Have an ugly zebra-striped lounge chair you want to spruce up? This Bloorcourt studio offerse a BYOP (that’s Bring Your Own Piece) workshops, plus classes on how to make stuff like ottomans, headboards, and other furniture essentials.

