The Best Do-It-Yourself Spaces in Toronto
The best do-it-yourself spaces in Toronto are for people who like to get crafty. There are few things more therapeutic than making art or doing your own repairs, so pry yourself away from the computer screen and get to these shops to make something out of nothing.
Here are the best DIY spaces in Toronto.
Learn the fundamentals of sewing and leather working at these studios on Sterling Road or in Regent Park. Cutting tables, sewing machines, and sergers are all at your disposal, with classes for people of all skill-levels. Their Sterling shop also offers classes on leather working and print making.
Ever wonder what it takes to cobble a shoe together? Visit Canada’s first shoemaking school, located in Leslieville, where you can enrol in a beginners shoemaking class. It’s not just footwear, though: they also have courses on how to make hats, handbags, and jewellery too.
Hector Vasquez of Unplugged Woodshop, The Made Den, Art and Sole Academy, The Workroom, Rawspace, The Purple Purl, The Shop, Paintlounge, RE:Style Studio
Join the conversation Load comments