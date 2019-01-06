Fashion & Style
Knitting Toronto

The top 10 places to learn to knit in Toronto

Knitting has never been easier to take up in Toronto with lots of spots dedicated to the sale and crafting of yarn. It's a hobby that’s proven to be good for your mental health, plus no matter what, when you're done you get something cozy. 

Here are my picks for places to learn to knit in Toronto. 

Knit-O-Matic

This place near Bathurst and St. Clair offers knitting classes designed to produce specific items, like hats, socks and mittens. They even offer private classes for up to two people.

The Knit Cafe

Once located on Queen West, the new Roncesvalles home of this cozy cafe centred around all things knitting offers regular classes for absolute beginners to advanced knitters. You can get all the materials you need there, and they offer other classes in subjects like crocheting and felting too.

Ewe Knit

Classes designed to tackle ambitious projects like two-colour scarves, travelling cable fingerless gloves, and cardigans can be sought out at this Bloorcourt shop.

The Purple Purl

101 classes and courses in cable knitting, brioche knitting, and even skills like how to photograph your knitting are offered at this Leslieville place.

Yarns Untangled

There's a huge variety of knitting classes available to take at this Kensington shop, from everything as basic as learning how to get started, to fixing mistakes, to more advanced techniques like steeking and colourwork.

Passionknit

A good range of basic classes are offered at this boutique near Yonge and Lawrence, including introductions to basic, cable, and brioche knitting, and they do classes for kids too.

Sew Knit

There's a free Monday afternoon club in the lounge at this place in East York that specializes in selling knitting machines. Master knitter? Help out by volunteering as a teacher.

Michaels

Any good crafter worth her salt knows this big brand store with multiple locations in Toronto offers a range of classes, with a knitting class usually found regularly on the schedule.

Romni Wools 

This West Queen West wool emporium may not always offer the most basic beginner classes, but if you want to get your hands dirty learning skills like dyeing, there's always something cool to take part in here.

Toronto Public Library 

Odds are there's a branch of the library near you that offers a regular, casual knitting class.

