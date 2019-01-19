Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sewing classes toronto

The top 10 sewing classes in Toronto

Sewing classes in Toronto actually teach much more than just how to darn a sock or make a cute bralette. They teach resourcefulness, self-reliance and waste reduction, by helping communities learn how to mend and alter clothing rather than throwing it away and buying something new and expensive.

Here are my picks for the top sewing classes in Toronto.

Make Den 

There are beginner all the way up to advanced classes at this lovely studio on Sterling where you can also take private lessons if you need extra help, or if you’re already got it all figured out, rent space to work by the hour on your own.

The Workroom

This Parkdale place has tons of courses that teach everything from the essentials up to how-to-make projects like a button-front shirt.

Irish Design House

Casual, small classes where you’re invited to bring your own booze are held at this Riverside spot.

The Sewing Workshop

This North York place holds classes in every little thing when it comes to sewing, from buttonholes and piping to remodeling specific types of garments. You can also learn from videos on their website.

The Sewing Junction

Learn the basics of sewing or specialize in subjects like zippers or aprons at this Junction place.

Sew Be It

This place offers classes for kids and adults on everything from an introduction to the sewing machine all the way up to apparel construction, and beyond.

Beach Sewing Centre

Call this Beaches spot to inquire about customized, in-store sewing classes.

Art and Sole

This Leslieville place uniquely specializes in passing down the art of shoemaking, starting with learning to sew.

Infinite Modesty Designs

With classes for all levels, learn how to make tops, skirts and dresses at this place near Yorkdale Mall.

Sewing World

This warehouse outlet on Danforth East can set you up with a sewing machine and classes to get started making your own clothes.

