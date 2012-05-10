Sports & Play
Soccer Leagues Toronto

10 soccer leagues in Toronto

Soccer leagues in Toronto are a great way to stay in shape and meet new people. As soccer continues to flourish in Toronto, so do our options of where to play and who to play with. Indoor and outdoor leagues make it easy to enjoy soccer 365 days a year, regardless of where you live.

Here's a round-up of soccer leagues to join, to help you enjoy this beautiful game.

Soccerworld Polson Pier

Toronto's largest indoor soccer league runs year-round inside its very own 2-field domed facility in the Port Lands. If you don't have a team, don't worry; they offer spaces for individuals to join as well. 

Toronto Services Soccer League

This is one of the longest running leagues in Toronto and also one the largest outdoor soccer leagues in the city. Games are held all over the GTA and individual players looking for a team can fill out a submission form and get placed based on experience and preferred position. 

Toronto Central Soccer Club

This club has developed into the largest women's soccer club in Toronto. It's located within central Toronto, with outdoor games played at Eglinton Flats and Earlscourt Park, while indoor games take place at Lamport Stadium. 

The Hangar Sports Leagues

The Hangar is home to Downsview Park's indoor and outdoor soccer leagues. The large complex has been converted into four smaller indoor fields and three regulation outdoor fields—one of which is domed in winter. 

Toronto Rush Soccer

All games at this club are played at locations including: Cherry Beach Sports Fields, Crescent School and Lamport Stadium. This league offers a safe environment with professional referees in all of their recreational and competitive programs.

Extreme Toronto Sports Club

This North York club offers a professional sports league environment for adult recreational players. Free agents as well as teams are welcome in their indoor and outdoor soccer leagues that come in a variety of shapes and sizes, such as 6s and 11s in both men's and co-ed.

Toronto Recreational Sports League

This league plays at Lawrence Heights Middle School, Baycrest Park and Baycrest Public School, generally. The leagues are co-ed and self-officiated and are more suitable for those looking for recreational, non-contact play.

Toronto Markham Soccer Club

Open to those over 18, this club that combines the St. Michael’s Soccer Club and Maple Leaf Soccer Club offers men’s outdoor and indoor soccer in Toronto, Scarborough and Markham. Outdoor leagues have field locations all east of highway 404 in Scarborough and Markham. 

Toronto Soccerplex Leagues

Located at Lawrence Avenue East and the Don Valley Parkway, this league offers men's and co-ed indoor soccer leagues for adults. With fields smaller than most indoor facilities, teams in this league play a more compact game with only four players plus a keeper on each team. 

Toronto Sports & Social Club

Here you'll get a variety of sports for adults, with soccer being one of their most popular. The majority of participants play in co-ed leagues throughout the city, both indoor and outdoor. With no in-game officials, teams must call their own fouls. 

Writing by Saleem Haddad.

