15 unusual indoor activities in Toronto

Unusual indoor activities in Toronto will take you out of your comfort zone. Instead of spending your day scrolling through the 'New Releases' section on Netflix, head to one of these facilities to try something a little more engaging than a 10-hour Stranger Things marathon.

Here's a round-up of unusual indoor activities you can do in Toronto.

Knife throwing

If you're preparing for a zombie apocalypse, knife throwing is a skill you'll want to hone. The TKTO facility will test your precision skills, as the goal is to have your dagger hit a tiny target. You can also BYOB.

Indoor skydiving

So, you don't have the guts to free-fall from an actual airplane? Completely understandable—me either. But iFLY Toronto has got you covered. The facility has a 45-foot tall tube where you can experience the thrills of plummeting from the sky, minus all the potential hazards.

Archery tag

Toronto is home to a surprising number of archery tag facilities like Archery District, Archers Arena and Battle Sports. Many of these are reminiscent of the Hunger Games, with massive playing spaces where you can engage in some face-to-face combat.

Fly a jumbo jet

Chances are, you won't be taking the pilot's seat anytime soon, but Threshold Aviation offers the next best thing. If you want to try totally different, head over and test your skills in a simulator inside a real cockpit from a scrapped Boeing 737-500.

Surfing

Ditch the elliptical and check out Surfset. Surf boards are placed on stability balls, making balancing the primary task of this exercise. There's a number of classes you can take at the facility, none of which involve donning a neoprene wetsuit.

#Toronto just got a huge new indoor go-kart track pic.twitter.com/F8cy4lzmC9 — blogTO (@blogTO) March 11, 2018

Go Karting

Taking to the track against your friends with a go-kart is one of the most classic competitive activities. Dominate the competition, and even celebrate with a real racing podium at K1 Speed, with a huge track that can accommodate you and your best frienemies.

Dragon Boat indoor paddling

Want to gain a some upper body strength but find weights intimidating? Try indoor dragon boat racing. Afterburn Fitness flaunts a specially designed pool outfitted with built-in boats where you can practice paddling against a current.

Real archery

If you consider archery tag to be amateur hour, swap in your padded arrows for the real deal. Hart House and Shawn's Archery will help you master the art of the sport through target practice and lessons. If you fall in love, memberships and monthly sessions are available.

Axe throwing

Nothing says stereotypical Canadian like drinking a tall can in your finest plaid flannel and wielding an axe. Embrace your inner lumberjack and head to Bad Axe or BATL for some target practice.

Mountain biking

You won't find anything like the Joyride 150 course in your average fitness centre. The facility offers jumps and a hilly terrain for you to practice on (think skatepark, but for bikes). There are even foam pits that offer safe landing sites while practicing new stunts.

Medieval martial arts

Live your childhood dream of being a Medieval Times knight at Fighting Arts Collective instead of signing up for Muay Thai. Classes here will give you the chance to sample armed, unarmed, armoured and unarmoured combat.

Bubble Soccer

Bubble soccer is the epitome of a low-risk sport. Players slide into giant plastic bubbles before engaging in a hilarious combination of human bumper cars and a soccer match. If you want to get in on the action, check out AT Bubble Scoccer facility just outside of Toronto.

Target range

In case axes or knife throwing don't do it, maybe firing off an automatic air-gun rifle might. Stryke in Brampton offers all three options, plus archery and snack bar; all of which would make for a memorable time. There is also a smaller location in Regent Park.

Skiing and Snowboarding

Not everyone can make it out to Blue Mountain, so Axis Freestyle Academy has set up the next best thing. The park lets you experience the thrill of skiing and snowboarding in a warm, dry setting. Best of all, it even has a massive trampoline zone for some added fun.

Obstacle course

Sometimes finding the motivation to exercise is hard, which is why obstacle courses make for a great fitness option. Pursuit OCR has a big course that consists of almost two dozen different obstacles to keep things interesting and make for the ultimate gym experience.