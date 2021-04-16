The best dog parks in Toronto are more crucial than ever now that basically everyone in the city seems to own a dog. Being cooped up inside all day is torture for active pooches, so it’s important to find enough space for your pet to get all its zoomies out and maybe socialize off-leash with some fellow canines.

Here are the best dog parks in Toronto.

Head to this massive inner-city park for its off-leash Dog Hill, located between Grenadier Restaurant and High Park zoo. This dog utopia is complete with a doggie fountain, meaning you don’t have to bring the bevvies.

Head down to Bellwoods’ famous crater, a.k.a. The Dog Bowl, for a sunken space that’s uniquely unfenced yet safe from the risk of your dog disappearing into the brush. Located at the centre of the park, steep surrounding hills make leaving the bowl totally unattractive to dogs.

Why hit a park when you can hit the beach? Get your sunny dose of Vitamin D and a fix of Lake Ontario with a visit to this off-leash park. Play fetch in the water at this expansive park that takes over the western portion of the beach, fenced off on three sides. Your dog is guaranteed to get a lot of socializing done here.

This park is perfect when you feel like taking your little bestie for a scenic stroll. Located by the wooded areas around Mount Pleasant, the park offers great dog-walking trails that comprise the off-leash area. You’ll have to keep them tethered when you first leave the parking lot but you’ll reach the leash-free area relatively quickly.

This is a well-loved spot along St. Clair West, thanks in part to the community hub Artscape Wychwood Barns. The dog park here may not have lengthy trails or be as large as others, but its location has earned many a dog-owner’s devotion, despite a history of tension with some neighbouring residents.

Riverdale’s beloved green space is home to one of the first City-sanctioned off-leash areas for dogs in a multi-use park. A mix of sloping hills and flat areas make a fantastic playground that’s fully fenced off. Find it between the hockey rink and the softball diamond.

Known mainly for its picturesque walking trails, which are great for dog walking (if you don't mind keeping your furry pal on a leash), this park connect to Glendon Forest and has an off-leash section that’s pretty small compared to others, but offers perks like poop bags and seating for owners.

This 12-acre community park near Danforth and Coxwell Avenue features a dog off-leash area and a small dog zone within that. It's nestled in rolling hills and trees.

This very active community park just off of Dundas West is filled with neighbourhood activities and, in better times, a popular farmers' market. The fields may be tempting but best to stick to the modest off-leash area with fencing.

Just east of Ontario Place along the Martin Goodman Trail and just along the waterfront is this oak and maple tree-filled park with a substantial off-leash area for dogs. It's a popular spot for nearby condo dwellers and a great place to catch a breeze down the lake.

Tucked away in this Rosedale green space is a dog area large enough for your furry friend to frolic to its heart's content. The space is well-loved because it doesn't feel as caged in as others in the city. It's also equipped with plenty of seating for owners and a dog-drinking fountain.

This park's off-leash area in Etobicoke is one of the largest. Its crown jewel is the creek, where your dog can splash around and grab a drink. The area is definitely not as manicured as some of the downtown parks on this list, but that's part of its charm. A huge plus is that there's free parking nearby.