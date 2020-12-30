City
This quiet forest in Toronto will transport you into nature

Glendon Forest is a quiet and picturesque natural area in the middle of Toronto, located near York University's Glendon College campus, making it the perfect spot for a bit of respite from the city.

You'll feel like you're entering a winter wonderland if you visit this time of year. 

A dirt pathway leads through the thick forest and deep into a ravine before meeting the West Don River.

A large portion of the trail follows the West Don River. 

The short loop trail, which stretches for about one kilometre, journeys closely to the winding river offering up a good amount of nature views along the way.

Be careful along the riverside trails in the winter as they can get slippery. 

You can continue north to Edward Gardens, as well as southeast to the waterfront from here.

There are also smaller pathways extending from the main trail if you want to explore further into the forest. 

The tree-lined pathways are also especially beautiful after a fresh snowfall. 

The main trail is wide enough to accommodate two lanes of hikers. 

The breathtaking piece of land was actually cleared and used for farming between 1816 and 1920 before it was home to a quarry and a millionaire's estate.

There are a few concrete blocks for sitting on warmer days throughout the trail. 

Today the pretty forest belongs to York University and is home to a surprising array of plants and wildlife.

There are also a few informative plaques if you're interested to learn more about the vegetation in the area. 

There are nearly 40 species of rare flora and at least 100 species of fauna that call the forests, ravine slopes and wetlands home.

The trail loops back eastward to the trailhead once you hit the river. 

You might even notice the vibrant pops of colour along the hike with the bushes of wild berries that are mixed in with the towering trees. 

The forest is full of lush vegetation, including a number of different wildberries. 

Situated just east of Sunnybrook Hospital near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue, there’s a metered parking lot for those who are arriving by car.

Dogs are able to walk off-leash through the trail and it also connects with the large off-leash area at Sunnybrook Park. 

If you're coming by TTC, take bus 124 eastbound from Lawrence subway station, bus 11 eastbound from Davisville station and bus 11 southbound from Bayview station.

