10 ways to volunteer in Toronto this summer

Volunteer opportunities are plentiful in Toronto if you've got some free time this summer. Volunteering is beneficial for so many reasons, but chief among them is that you'll be part of a large network of people working to make the city a better place to live, work and play.

Here's a round-up of some of the volunteer opportunities in Toronto this summer.

Pride has over 2,000 volunteers who, together, help to make the event happen. Volunteers-to-be can choose from lending their time over a weekend or committing long-term to helping out in a leadership position over a year.

This weekend cycling fundraiser needs volunteers help to send cyclists off, greet them at the finish line and everything in between. You can join in on the action as a crew member, committing to the whole weekend, or as a volunteer where you commit to short shifts.

If you have a passion for this city and for the outdoors, consider lending a hand to help Toronto be the best it can be. There are plenty of events, initiatives and places the city runs that depend on work from volunteers, like: Doors Open, Riverdale Farm and Live Green Toronto.

Starting May 27, and the last Sunday of every month till the end of October, the streets of Kensington Market are closed to cars and given back to the people. Volunteer with Pedestrian Sundays help keep cars off these streets, even if it's just for a day.

Amnesty International Toronto has an orientation for new members on the fourth Thursday of each month (except in August and December) for those interested in getting involved with the human rights organization.

City life can get a bit rough sometimes, so take it back to basics and take to nature by volunteering with the Brick Works. Positions here range from leading bike tours to becoming a camp counsellor to working the garden market.

Volunteering with Habitat for Humanity isn't just about building houses, but there certainly is that if carpentry is your bag. Some of the opportunities available include, volunteering in their head office, at their fundraising events and in the ReStore.

Harbourfront Centre has something for everyone willing to donate some of their time. It's one of the city's most active summer spots and why not spend a night helping out at festivals, parties, film screenings and theatre shows?

Volunteering with Canadian Blood Services isn't just about giving. As a volunteer you'll be helping make giving as easy a process as possible. There are also roles for those of us who have no interest in interfacing inside a clinic, like volunteering to work the donation circuit.

The Canadian Cancer Society has a bunch of different ways to get involved this summer. From helping out on sunny days during events like Relay for Life to hosting your own fundraiser (think lemonade stand) you'll certainly be able to find something to your liking.