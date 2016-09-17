17 super touristy things you must do in Toronto
Sometimes it's fun to play tourist in your own city. Head to those spots you'd usually avoid and gain some insight into why they're so popular. Perhaps these attractions are overrated, but you'll never know if you don't try them out.
Here's my list of super touristy things you must do in Toronto.
There is no view as majestic and all-encompassing as from the top of the CN Tower and now it's even better since the lookout floor got an accessible makeover. It'll cost you about $35 to get up to the top but you'll want to spend more to do the Edgewalk.
There's usually lots going on by the water, including weekly festivals at Harbourfront. While you're there, visit the Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery (it's free!), grab a bite at The Slip or just bike or stroll lakeside to escape from the city for a little while.
A visit to Ripley's Aquarium has quickly become a must-do activity in the city. With lots of Canadian wildlife featured, this attraction is captivating for all ages. Plus, if it's good enough for Seleknd, Drake and Rihanna, and The Handmaid's Tale, it should suit you too.
It's easy to snag Blue Jays tickets and if you're willing to spend a bit more, head to a Raptors or Leafs game, depending on the season. For soccer fans, a visit to BMO Field for a TFC game is a must, or tailgate and see the Argos. We even have a new rugby team, if that's what you're into!
Not only is this one of the city's most interesting and gorgeous buildings, but it's also the best spot to see a major art show. The AGO brings in major exhibits from all over the globe, and it's easy to spend an afternoon touring it.
One of the city's most stunning or hideous structures (depending on whom you ask) is the Crystal, which makes up a large part of the ROM. There's always something interesting being exhibited here!
Make sure you visit Kensington on an empty stomach. With a staggering amount of affordable restaurants, second hand clothing shops, cute cafes and some fantastic grocery shopping options, this area is a one-stop culture shop and a fantastic snapshot of Toronto.
Toronto's largest indoor food market has lots of fresh produce, meat and prepared food, so it's easy to stock up here. There are so many fun things to eat, including the city's iconic peameal bacon sandwich from Carousel Bakery
Climb aboard a red double decker bus and see the city from dozens of new angles. Learn about places you usually don't give a second thought to and get loads of historical info about the downtown core. Pretend you're not local and take it all in.
The Evergreen Brick Works is a gorgeous, reclaimed space complete with ponds, hiking trails, a bike shop a bakery and a host of one-off events and mini-festivals. Immerse yourself in the abandoned warehouse space or in the tranquil woods surrounding it.
Escape the noise and air of the city at this massive conservatory in Allan Gardens Park. It's fun to visit all year long (especially in the winter when it becomes a tropical oasis) thanks to the team who decorate it for every event and holiday throughout the year. Bonus: it's always free.
Toronto's Graffiti Alley is one of the most Instagrammed spots in the city. It runs just south of Queen, from Spadina to Portland, and it features some of our city's coolest, most colourful street art.
One of Toronto's oldest and largest parks is worth a visit. You can literally get lost here thanks to all of its trails, parks, ponds and restaurants.There's a zoo, massive off-leash zones and of course, cherry blossoms (in the spring) here too!
Toronto's Distillery District features the continent's best-preserved collection of Victorian industrial architecture. It's a stunning backdrop for local restaurants, design stores, bars, cafes and art galleries and one of the most popular spots in the city to get hitched.
Completed in 2014, Fumihiko Maki's Aga Khan Museum is a jewel. It's one of the most stunning buildings in Toronto, both inside and out.
Mirvish puts up a slew of big plays and musicals, so see one of these spectacles. Or, check out what's playing at the Elgin Theatre or Massey Hall to take in a performance at one of our city's historic theatres.
One of the best high end malls in the city is Yorkdale thanks to its slew of high-end retailers as well as international brands like Nordstrom, Uniqlo, Muji and many, many more.
Matt Forsythe. With contributions from Phil Villeneuve and Amy Grief.
