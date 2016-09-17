17 super touristy things you must do in Toronto

Sometimes it's fun to play tourist in your own city. Head to those spots you'd usually avoid and gain some insight into why they're so popular. Perhaps these attractions are overrated, but you'll never know if you don't try them out.

Here's my list of super touristy things you must do in Toronto.

Catch the view from the CN tower

There is no view as majestic and all-encompassing as from the top of the CN Tower and now it's even better since the lookout floor got an accessible makeover. It'll cost you about $35 to get up to the top but you'll want to spend more to do the Edgewalk.

Head down to the water

There's usually lots going on by the water, including weekly festivals at Harbourfront. While you're there, visit the Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery (it's free!), grab a bite at The Slip or just bike or stroll lakeside to escape from the city for a little while.

Dive inside Ripley's Aquarium

A visit to Ripley's Aquarium has quickly become a must-do activity in the city. With lots of Canadian wildlife featured, this attraction is captivating for all ages. Plus, if it's good enough for Seleknd, Drake and Rihanna, and The Handmaid's Tale, it should suit you too.

Catch a sports game

It's easy to snag Blue Jays tickets and if you're willing to spend a bit more, head to a Raptors or Leafs game, depending on the season. For soccer fans, a visit to BMO Field for a TFC game is a must, or tailgate and see the Argos. We even have a new rugby team, if that's what you're into!

Take in some art at the AGO

Not only is this one of the city's most interesting and gorgeous buildings, but it's also the best spot to see a major art show. The AGO brings in major exhibits from all over the globe, and it's easy to spend an afternoon touring it.

Step inside the giant crystal at the ROM

One of the city's most stunning or hideous structures (depending on whom you ask) is the Crystal, which makes up a large part of the ROM. There's always something interesting being exhibited here!

Walk around Kensington Market

Make sure you visit Kensington on an empty stomach. With a staggering amount of affordable restaurants, second hand clothing shops, cute cafes and some fantastic grocery shopping options, this area is a one-stop culture shop and a fantastic snapshot of Toronto.