This might be Toronto's hottest sports team

Toronto's newest sports team might make you fall in love with rugby and forget about the Jays' woes and the Raptors' consecutive beatdowns in Cleveland.

The Toronto Wolfpack, the first Canadian team to ever join the Rugby Football League system, has already played eight games, but this Saturday, May 6 marks their home opener at Lamport Stadium.

All the players on the team are from abroad, including countries like Australia, Tonga and the U.K. In fact, some of the players haven't even visited Toronto yet, so this weekend is a big deal.

According to The Globe and Mail, the team will stay at a George Brown College residence, the same spot athletes from the Pan Am Games called home. They'll train at Lamport and at Fortis Fitness.

The team and its players are quickly gaining a following on social media as well as at Toronto's first gay sports bar, and not just for their prowess on the field.

"It's such an international team and there's so many different looks. There's something for everyone," says Oliver Williams, co-owner of Striker Sports Bar, who will be showing the matches on game day.

"I'm a happily married man, but when we saw Liam Kay, he was covered in mud, and I've never seen a man look that good. He's a 10 out of 10 covered in mud. We nicknamed him Sex on Legs," says Elliott Divine, one of the co-hosts of the Wolfin Around podcast.

"These guys don't wear any pads, they're built like brick sh** houses and they're in super tight shorts and tops," he continues. "A lot of the girls, and even guys, just come down for a perv. One guy on the team called Rhys Jacks, we're pretty sure he's allergic to clothes."

Eric Perez, the Wolfpack CEO weighs in too. "Our team happens to be extraordinarily good looking. It just ended up that way. We put together a group of guys that are like a family and have the skill sets we need, then when you actually get a look at them, they're pleasing to the eyes."

In addition to Saturday's game, The Wolfpack is slated to play again at Lamport on May 20 with more matches scheduled throughout the summer. Tickets for all games are still available.