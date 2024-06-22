15 beach weekend escapes from Toronto to add to your summer list

Beach weekend escapes from Toronto are a perfect excuse to escape the city and cool off in the waters of one of Ontario's many lakes.

While there are plenty of beaches in Toronto that you can visit on a steamy summer day, these beaches outside of the city make for a more peaceful reprieve from the city atmosphere.

Here are my picks for some beach weekend escapes from Toronto you can take this summer.

Perhaps one of the most popular beach getaways from Toronto is this beach town on the shores of Lake Huron, with a reputation as a party spot. Occasional rowdy crowds aside, you can't go wrong with a trip to Grand Bend's sandy shores.

Located less than an hour outside of Toronto, this conservation area and beach proves a quiet, peaceful respite from the city noise. You can opt to waste the day away on the sand, hike the 3.7 km loop, or splash around in the water — it's all up to you.

As the name would imply, this provincial park three hours outside of Toronto in Prince Edward County is home to sweeping sand dunes that taper into soft, sandy beaches which get crowded on the weekends (and it's not hard to see why.)

Undoubtedly one of Ontario's most popular beach towns, this spot located two hours north of Toronto boasts more than 14km of sandy shorelines where you can work on your tan.

It's no surprise that this beach, three hours outside of Toronto, is frequently rated the best freshwater beach in Canada — its long stretches of soft white sand and turquoise waters, accompanied by great restaurants and shops, make for a perfect weekend getaway.

This dreamy beach town on the shores of Lake Erie is home to some of the cleanest and safest water in the country for swimming, not to mention the absolutely adorable beach houses that dot the shoreline.

Take a stroll along an extensive floating boardwalk before hitting the expansive sandy shores of this national park that's just over three hours outside of Toronto. If you enjoy long walks on the beach, this is the one for you — the beach here seems to stretch on forever.

Located in Pinery Provincial Park just north of Grand Bend, this beach is a perfect option if you want to dip your toes into the pristine waters of Lake Huron free from the hustle-bustle of its more heavily frequented neighbour.

One of the most ecologically diverse places along the Lake Huron shoreline, you can stroll through a forest therapy trail to lift your spirits before taking a dip at one of the park's breathtaking beaches.

If the name of this Northern Ontario beach alone doesn't elicit an immediate sense of calm, one look at its soft sandy expanses, densely forested shorelines, and deep sapphire waters most definitely will. It might be a further trip from the city, but it's well worth it.

This hidden gem in the heart of Muskoka is a peaceful retreat from smoggy summer days in the city. Located three hours north of Toronto on Lake of Bays, you can't go wrong with a weekend retreat here.

One glance at the turquoise waters at this beach on Lake Huron might have you thinking you accidentally stumbled upon a tropical paradise, but don't be fooled — you've only travelled three hours west of the city. Also home to a historic lighthouse and waterfront activities, this is a perfect spot for a weekend retreat.

The name is no exaggeration: this beach is home to a 40 km-long sandspit stretching out into Lake Erie. Recognized as a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve, sublime nature can be found at every turn when you visit this beach three hours outside of the city.

A short ferry ride from Kingston's waterfront will find you on this breathtaking island on the St. Lawrence River. You'll find a secluded getaway at Big Sandy Bay Beach, which is only accessible via 1.3 km hike and requires a $15 park entrance fee, which is beyond worth it.

One of the lesser-known beaches in the province, this quaint beach town just south of Chatham is located on a tiny peninsula. You'll be likely to experience lower crowds during your visit alongside shallow waters and a mini-lighthouse.