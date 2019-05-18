This lakefront trail near Toronto has a lighthouse and surreal sunsets

With the arrival of the long weekend and warmer temperatures, you might be itching to get outside and soak up some much-needed Vitamin D.

Luckily, Toronto has some of the best waterfront walking trails and beaches in the province, but if you want to head somewhere a lot less crowded and escape the noise, then Fifty Point Conservation Area will be your paradise.

Located in Stoney Creek and less than an hour from Toronto, Fifty Point Conservation Area is a hidden gem where you'll feel like you have Lake Ontario all to yourself.

This 200-acre conservation area is best known for it's spectacular 3.4 km loop hiking trail that winds through a rocky shore line and pristine beaches, and is connected by a newly installed fishing bridge.

One of the best places to stop, relax, and snap a few pics is in front of the small yet gorgeous lighthouse that is all over Insta.

These beaches also boast some of the warmest and cleanest waters of western Lake Ontario, so swimming is ideal here.

Fifty Point Conservation Area is also the best place to catch a striking sunset along the water, and there are tons of campsites inside the park (76, to be exact) if you want to make a weekend trip of it.

The best part is that these campsites are fully equipped with washrooms, showers, and laundry facilities, so you won't exactly be roughin' it out here!

Open year round, Fifty Point Conservation Area should definitely be on your summer bucket list and beyond.