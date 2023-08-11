Wasaga Beach in Ontario is no doubt one of the most popular beach towns to visit during the summer months, boasting a long stretch of sandy shoreline, bustling town full of shops and restaurants, recreational activities, and vibrant nightlife scene.

Located just two hours north of Toronto, Wasaga is close enough for a day trip, though many visitors choose to spend a weekend there and experience as much of the town's offerings as possible.

From jet skiing to skydiving to watching the sun set from a beach bar patio, there are countless things to do in this lakeside town. Here are some of the best things to do and see in Wasaga Beach:

Hit the beach

With over 14 km of white sandy coastline, Wasaga is home to the longest freshwater beach in the world, drawing millions of global visitors every year. The beach itself is the town's main attraction, where you can sunbathe, swim, or stroll along the sand.

To make things easier for visitors to get their bearings, the beach is divided into six smaller beaches. Beach 1 and 2 are typically the most crowded, and where you'll find the majority of water activities and rentals. If you prefer something more private, head to Beach 4 and 5.

Play in the water

With warm, shallow water and tons of equipment rental spots nearby, Wasaga Beach caters to water-based activities on Georgian Bay. Grab a stand-up paddleboard from Blue Wave SUP and paddle around the lake, or get your thrills in with a jet ski rental from Wasaga Waverunners.

Play on land

Wasaga's activities aren't just restricted to the lake; you'll also find everything from mini golf to paint-balling. The Wasaga 500 is a family-owned and operated fun destination, where you can fly around a track in go-karts that go up to 45 km/h. They also offer batting cages and mini golf on site.

Wasaga Adventure Park is another exhilarating place offering axe throwing, paintball, and escape rooms, all surrounded by over 50 acres of nature.

Get a dose of adrenaline

Adrenaline junkies can get the ultimate boost with a freefall above Georgian Bay at Skydive Wasaga Beach. Take in the panoramic views of the lake from above before reaching speeds up to 200 km/h.

Learn about the area's rich history

Wasaga Beach is more than just sun and sand. The region played a significant role during the War of 1812, which you can learn more about at the Nancy Island Historic Site. Visit the museum, watch historical reenactments, and learn about the area's storied past, including the fascinating story of HMS Nancy, a British ship that was sunk in battle.

Take a hike

People often overlook Wasaga's incredible multi-use trails open for year-round activities, including hiking, cycling, cross-country skiing and snowmobiling.

Stroll the area's 50+ km of hiking trails, which include portions of the Ganaraska Trail. You'll be led past the area's beautiful sand dune system and abundantly forested landscape.

Explore the Nottawasaga River

The Nottawasaga River boasts great fishing, canoeing, and boating, with calm waters and various routes to follow. You can rent jet skis and stand up paddleboards nearby as well.

Grab a bite to eat

After you've worked up an appetite, grab a bite at one of the many restaurants in town. Head to SIERRA'S Mexican Cabana for yummy tortas, quesadillas, and tacos, or grab a slice from Pizza Dee's.

For more of a sit-down restaurant, try Barcelo's Restaurant & Grill, which serves up grilled meats, seafood, and chops. or try Dardanella Beach Club for casual fare with a view.

Catch the sunset

With its west-facing direction and blue waters of Georgian Bay disappearing into the horizon, Wasaga Beach offers some spectacular sunsets. Grab a towel or blanket and head to the water to see the sky turn brilliant hues of orange, pink, and purple.

Experience local nightlife

Wasaga is known for its often-boisterous atmosphere, and there are several spots off Main Street that will keep the party going through the wee hours of the night. Bananas Beach Club is one of the most popular restaurants in town which turns into a bar at night, often hosting events with DJ's steps away from the beach.

The Wasaga Beach Brewing Company's Beach Bar is also right by the beach, with a buzzy beer garden, live music, and karaoke nights.

With endless natural beauty combined with various activities and a lively downtown, it's not hard to see why Wasaga Beach is one of the more frequented summer towns in the province. Whether you're looking for a weekend of partying and adventure or a peaceful escape into nature, this lakeside town has everything you need.