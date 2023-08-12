Dwight Beach in Ontario is a hidden gem in the heart of Muskoka, boasting a soft, sandy shoreline and panoramic lakeside views of the area's rugged terrain.

Located just east of Huntsville, you'll find the beach roughly 3 hours north of Toronto in the Lake of Bays. Tucked away from the bustling town, Dwight Beach is still easily accessible, offering a peaceful retreat into nature.

The shallow beach stretches for over 150 metres of unsupervised shoreline, dotted with picnic tables and Muskoka chairs to soak up the view in.

With its gentle slope and calm water, Dwight Beach is a great swimming spot for those of all abilities. Take a kayak or canoe out and explore the various inlets along the shore.

Home to various species, Dwight Bay is popular for anglers fishing for bass, trout, and pike.

There is also a boat launch and docking, with the end of the dock looking out over the lake for some pretty epic photo opportunities.

As you walk along the shore further east, you'll find tall evergreen trees providing more shade. Across the water, you'll be rewarded with a stunning view of lush forests and the Canadian Shield's iconic granite outcroppings.

The Dwight Beach Trail is a great way to get some exercise, running parallel to the shoreline for 4 km. Starting from the township office or the Dwight Public Library, you can walk all the way to Stewart Memorial Church, a historical landmark before turning back.

Nearby, the small town of Dwight is also worth stopping into. With unique history and charm, you can grab a bite to eat or shop for souvenirs at one of the several artisan shops.