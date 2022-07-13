Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
long point beach ontario

Ontario's Long Point Beach has a 40-km sandspit and UNESCO Biosphere status

Travel
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

There's lots of gorgeous beaches in and around Toronto to visit this summer, but Ontario's Long Point Beach, located about three hours outside the city, might just take the cake.

Long Point Beach is exactly what its name implies, a 40-kilometre sandspit that stretches all the way into Lake Erie.

The beach is located at Long Point Provincial Park and is recognized as a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.

The prestigious status is awarded to sites that foster the "harmonious integration of people and nature." There are 738 internally recognized UNESCO biosphere reserves in 134 countries around the world.

Long Point Provincial Park and Beach has long been regarded as one of North America's top bird-watching destinations, with over 300 species of migrating birds.

There's also a variety of activities to enjoy when visiting the site, including treetop ziplining, kayak fishing, picking your own blueberries at a local farm, as well as boat tours and cycling trails.

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Ontario's Long Point Beach has a 40-km sandspit and UNESCO Biosphere status

Toronto's Pearson Airport attempts to fix mass chaos with nifty infographic

Ontario's Southampton Beach has a path of sand dunes and breezy water swings

Pearson Airport chaos now has passengers waiting in lines for longer than their flights

You can now ride a cruise ship from Toronto to New York City

You can now take a bus from Toronto to the famous grotto in Tobermory

10 places to get the best view of Niagara Falls

The white-sand Nickel Beach in Ontario lets you park your car right by the water