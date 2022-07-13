There's lots of gorgeous beaches in and around Toronto to visit this summer, but Ontario's Long Point Beach, located about three hours outside the city, might just take the cake.

Long Point Beach is exactly what its name implies, a 40-kilometre sandspit that stretches all the way into Lake Erie.

The beach is located at Long Point Provincial Park and is recognized as a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve.

The prestigious status is awarded to sites that foster the "harmonious integration of people and nature." There are 738 internally recognized UNESCO biosphere reserves in 134 countries around the world.

Long Point Provincial Park and Beach has long been regarded as one of North America's top bird-watching destinations, with over 300 species of migrating birds.

There's also a variety of activities to enjoy when visiting the site, including treetop ziplining, kayak fishing, picking your own blueberries at a local farm, as well as boat tours and cycling trails.