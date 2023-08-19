Harmony Beach in Ontario is a gorgeous hidden gem in Northern Ontario, and it's not hard to see why it's so beloved by locals.

Located in Algoma County along the Lake Superior coastline just 30 minutes from Sault Ste. Marie, the area boasts 3.2 km of stunning sandy shores.

Harmony Beach is a public beach that's free to access, and considered one of the nicest public beaches you'll find in the area according to its residents. Unfortunately, there are no facilities like restrooms or changerooms, so plan accordingly.

With cool, clear waters, swimming and water activities are popular here during the summer months. You can paddle via canoe, kayak, or paddleboard and explore the shoreline.

Pack some snacks or a lunch for your trip, as there some lovely grassy areas to enjoy a picnic.

The beach is also just a short walk away from the 8.2 km long Havilland Bay Voyageur Trail, which will lead you to stunning panoramic views overlooking the lake.

Keep an eye out for the wildlife who call the area home, including sandpipers and the occasional bald eagle.

After your day at the beach, head into town to see all that Sault Ste. Marie has to offer, or continue your drive through the breathtaking region that has been touted as one of the best road trip locations in the province.