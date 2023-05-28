Erieau Beach in Ontario is a lesser-known hidden gem that is perfect for your next summer getaway, featuring a long stretch of white sand and some of the warmest waters on Lake Erie.

Located around 3 hours from Toronto, you'll find the quaint beach in the sleepy fishing town of Erieau, just southeast of Chatham on a tiny peninsula.

While the masses may be flocking to more popular destinations such as Wasaga Beach or Sauble Beach, if you're looking for a quieter escape away from the crowds, this is a good one to consider.

The shallow waters are typically calm, making Erieau Beach the perfect destination for families or watersports and activities. Dogs are also welcome, but they must be leashed.

There are also a number of facilities for visitors, including public washrooms, two pavilions for picnics and barbeques, a playground, and a beach volleyball court.

A long pier along the shore will bring you to a miniature lighthouse at the end of the beach, and there is also a wide-accessible boardwalk you can stroll down while taking in the views.

Steps away from the beach, you can grab a bite at one of several restaurants in town. There is also a local microbrewery to pop by for a pint, and of course, several ice cream shops to top off the perfect summer day.

Another great perk of Erieau Beach is that access is free, and so is parking.