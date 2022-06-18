Sand dunes in Ontario can be an exciting slice of the desert right here at home. If you're looking for a new place to explore this summer then you should take a trip to Sauble Beach where you can find massive sand dunes.

The popular beach town is located about three-hours north of Toronto, making it the perfect weekend trip. Its large sand dunes were made thousands of years ago when Lake Nipissing was at a different water elevation level.

You can walk up the steep sandy hills and take in the views of the surrounding forest and highway.

If you're a bit more adventurous, grab a piece of cardboard and slide down the dunes for a bit of a rush. It's also a hote spot for BMX bike riders and ATV enthusiasts to rip around.

It's important to note that these separate dunes are different than the ones at the beach proper, which you aren't allowed to go on.

There's a parking lot just off the main road that you can go to for access to this sandy expanse.

It's recommended to only stay on the large sand dune, and not to wander off, as there may be poison ivy in these areas.

The large mounds of soft sand are at the border of Sauble Beach and Wiarton where you can access a parking lot off of Bruce County Road 13.

If you're looking for more sand dunes to explore that are a bit closer to the city, make sure to check out Sand Hill Park, home to Ontario's largest and tallest sand dunes.

Make sure to respect the rules of the area during your visit. Adhere to the local policies in place and pick up your trash to leave the area just as beautiful as you found it.