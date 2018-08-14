These sprawling sand dunes near Toronto are a natural wonder

With just a couple weeks left of summer, now is the time to get in a couple sun-soaked beach days before the cool weather hits. Luckily, there's a beach only two hours from Toronto that has Ontario's largest and tallest sand dunes.

A post shared by c e l i n e ♠️ n a n t a i s (@celinenantais) on Aug 7, 2018 at 1:57pm PDT

Known as one of Ontario's natural wonders, Sand Hill Park is located on the North shore of Lake Erie. Towering more than 100 metres above the white sandy beaches are massive sand hills that offer incredible views.

A post shared by Jenna Bye (@jennabye) on Jun 6, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT

When you visit, be sure to trek up to the very top (be prepared - it's an intense workout!) to catch a panoramic sunset. It's hard to believe that these gigantic sand hills will only continue to grow over time too, due to the prevailing southwest winds.

A post shared by Megs (@meggie.braunnn) on Aug 4, 2016 at 9:59am PDT

The picturesque beachfront and mountains of sand are surrounded by a huge campground and plenty of shaded areas perfect for retreating from the sun. There are also lots of hiking trails, ponds and fishing spots inside the park as well.

A post shared by ave (@averyhowardd) on Jul 18, 2018 at 6:48pm PDT

If you're up for spending the entire weekend here, there are hundreds of different camping sites to choose from, so the options are nearly endless. You can take your pick from sites that are fully serviced with hot showers, toilets and electrical outlets, or, you can completely rough it with just a tent and fire pit.

A post shared by Maiia (@reflexomanka) on Jul 15, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

Coming up on August 25th is Sand Hill Park's annual sand sculpture contest, so if you're a creative type, be sure to enter for your chance to claim some fame.

A post shared by nel (@nxllib) on Jul 25, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

Admission to the park is only $10/person, and it's open until Thanksgiving.