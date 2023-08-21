Burley Beach in Ontario is the perfect end of summer escape, thanks to its long sandy shoreline and turquoise water that'll transport you straight to the tropics.

Located in Pinery Provincial Park, this beach is roughly a 3 hour drive west of Toronto, perched on the shores of Lake Huron just south of the party town of Grand Bend.

Pinery itself is a gorgeous destination to visit during any season, boasting 10 km of beaches and surrounded by 21 square kilometres of rare forests and grassy rolling sand dunes.

You'll also find a plethora of hiking trails throughout the park, plus the Old Ausable Channel running where you can canoe, kayak, fish, or paddleboard.

If you plan to visit, be sure to stay for the sunset — National Geographic ranked Pinery Provincial Park as having one of the top 10 best in the world, so you know you can expect some pretty stunning ones.

Burley Beach is found within the park's Burley Campground, which is open from May through September. Out of the park's three campgrounds, Burley is the farthest from the main gate, but worth the extra drive.

The beach area here is typically quieter as well, letting you enjoy the sun and sand away from the crowds. If you'd like to camp, the sites are nestled between tall pine trees and just a short walk to the beach.

Camping reservations can be made directly on the Ontario Parks website.