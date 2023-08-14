Point Clark Beach in Ontario is a hidden gem that somehow manages to blend both historical significance and natural beauty.

Located roughly 3 hours west of Toronto, Point Clark is perched on the shores of balmy Lake Huron.

From Port Elgin to Goderich to Grand Bend, Lake Huron has no shortage of incredible beaches to choose from and Point Clark Beach is no different. Being one of the lesser-known stretches, it's also one of the quieter spots along the coastline.

With soft sand and typically calm, clean water, the beach is perfect for swimmers of all levels, as well water sports like kayaking, canoeing, or paddleboarding. There are also well-maintained bathrooms and picnic areas just a short walk from the water.

Beaches along Lake Huron are also renown for their epic sunsets, thanks to their unobstructed west-facing views. Bring some snacks and a beach blanket with you to enjoy the views as Point Clark puts on a show at sundown.

Aside from the beach itself, Point Clark is recognized for its national historic site, the Point Clark Lighthouse. Constructed between 1855 and 1859, the limestone tower is one of six which once warned ships of the dangers lurking near the shoreline.

As it's still functioning, you can actually climb the tower to get a panoramic view of the lake. The climb is 7 floors, and visitors typically spend 20 to 30 minutes here (between the climb and taking photos at the top).

If you'd like to extend your stay in the area, Kincardine just north of Point Clark has ample accommodation offerings, as well as restaurants and unique shops for some retail therapy.

Alternatively, you can immerse yourself nature and camp at Inverhuron Provincial Park, which also boasts a sandy beach and forested trails to explore.