This small town might be one of the best places to watch the 2024 Solar Eclipse in Ontario

On April 8th the total solar eclipse will hit Southern Ontario. Although Toronto will have an impressive 99 per cent visibility rate, the best views of a complete eclipse will be seen in the Niagara region, especially near Fort Erie.

Fort Erie is expected to have the longest eclipse totality in Canada at about 4 minutes. Pull a work-from-home day and extend the weekend to experience this once-in-a-lifetime experience, it’ll be worth it here.

Fort Erie, a 1 hour and 30 minute drive from Toronto, is a lesser-known and visited area of Southern Ontario often overlooked for the more popular Niagara Falls area yet has a lot to offer.

What to do

Whether you’re into exploring history or looking to stretch your legs and explore the great outdoors, there are things for everyone in Fort Erie.

Considered to be one of the best beaches on Lake Erie, Crystal Bay Beach has the warmest water of the Great Lakes. The perfect spot to wander and watch the sunset.

Point Abino Lighthouse has a 3.2 km trail that takes you along the peninsula and around the national historic site. The classical revival style lighthouse was erected in 1917 on the rocky shores of Erie.

As you have to get a day pass and book a tour to see this, it’s useful to call ahead to see if they are open for the season or if there is another way to view it.

If checking out historical sights is of interest Old Fort Erie and the Bridgeburg Historic District area areas you might enjoy. Old Fort Erie is a National Historic Sight from the War of 1812.

Although closed for the season. Old Fort Erie will open on April 8th offering free NASA and CSA scientists events here to coincide with the eclipse. Register early to avoid disappointment.

Fort Erie offers a range of conservation areas including Stevensville and Shagbark. Shagbark Nature Park offers about 4km of nature trails and 64 acres of forest and meadows to explore.

If nothing else, you must visit their colourful downtown that is reminiscent of St. John's, Newfoundland's Jellybean Row and New Orleans streets.

Fort Erie is also located next to the Peace Bridge giving it easy access to Buffalo for shopping, hikes and one of the area’s best art museums. The drive, depending on the border, is only about 20 minutes.

The Buffalo AKG Art Museum features a spectacular display of art from the 1830s to now with a large focus on mid-century American works by artists like Warhol and Pollock. Tickets are $18 and can be booked in advance.

If you’re willing to drive a little further over the border, check out the Eternal Flame Falls for a unique gorge hiking experience. It's less than 40 minutes and one of the most unique hiking experiences around.

Where to eat

There is food for every type of interest in Fort Erie from traditional fare to breweries to sweet treats. Most options are within a short walk from Crystal Beach so you're sure to stumble across great options.

Brimstone Brewery offers snacks and mains alongside ales and lagers in a re-imagined 20th-century church. Breakwell Brewing offers a range of pizzas and other food, including make-your-own pies with small-batch brews.

If sweet treats are more of interest, Cravings by Jayne has macaroons, cupcakes, cookies and more to pre-order and in-store. A short walk away is Maplewood Gelato and Sweets offering gelato and treats for every sweet craving.

For a healthy smoothie or bowls, stop by Shaka Farm to Beach for more options than you can imagine. For finer dining, 335 on the Ridge has stone-fired sourdough pizzas, salads and cocktails that won’t disappoint.

Where to stay

Hotel Philco offers a range of fun-themed rooms for a night’s stay. Ranging from sports and nautical-themed to Barbie-inspired glam, each suite has a kitchen, living room, wifi and the coolest photo ops. Ranging from $150-$225 a night.

Yellow Door Bed and Breakfast is an award-winning inn that offers stays from $200 and has a full bed and breakfast offering steps from the beach and downtown options.