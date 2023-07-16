Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Eternal Flame Falls

Eternal Flame Falls near Ontario is literally on fire

Travel
Meg Cossmann
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Eternal Flame Falls is a mesmerizing natural wonder just across the U.S. border, where you'll find a fascinating flame that burns year-round hidden behind a cascading waterfall.

Just over a 2 hour drive from Toronto, the falls are located in Chestnut Ridge Park, just outside Buffalo, New York.

A moderate 20 minute hike from the parking lot will lead you to the natural phenomenon, and while the waterfall's flow may be miniscule during the dry summer months, it is the best time to get a good view of the burning flame.

When it is flowing, Eternal Flame Falls is a 9 metre tall cascade composed of two segments. The top portion is a narrow 2.5 metre tall flow, which spreads out to nearly double the width at the second tier below.

To the right of the falls however is where you'll find what you came for: a small grotto housing the ever-burning flame.

Captivating nature lovers and geologists for years, it was determined that a natural gas spring within the rock ignites upon contact with the air, creating a surreal spectacle where fire and water coexist naturally.

The flame varies between 10 to 20 centimetres in height. Occasionally, the fire does get extinguished and must be re-lit.

Besides viewing the eternal flame, there is plenty to do and see in the surrounding area. The park has a variety of hiking trails, picnicking areas, and is popular for birdwatching.

Open year-round, the park is currently free to visit. Just don't forget to bring your passport as it is located in the U.S.

If you're looking for more waterfalls closer to home, Ontario is home to hundreds ranging from small cascades to the epic Niagara Falls.

Lead photo by

Kim Carpenter
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Travel

Big Creek in Ontario is a forested area known as the Canadian Amazon

Eternal Flame Falls near Ontario is literally on fire

The Benjamin Islands in Ontario are a breathtaking destination with turquoise waters

This Ontario cruise lets you gawk at breathtaking waterfront mansions

Tobermory is a bucket list Ontario road trip to crystal waters and amazing views

Ontario's Blue Lake Provincial Park has enchanting crystal clear blue water

Falls Reserve Conservation Area in Ontario has mini waterfalls you can swim in

Travellers pick Canada as one of their favourite countries to visit in 2023