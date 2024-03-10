5 smalls towns and cities in Ontario to visit to watch the 2024 solar eclipse

The 2024 solar eclipse will be visible from towns all over Ontario, but some locations will be better for viewing than others.

While those of us in Toronto will be able to see a near-total eclipse, a small number of regions in the province will fall under the path of totality — a narrow stretch where the sun will be 100 per cent eclipsed — positioning them as the perfect viewing locations.

Here are some Ontario towns and cities where you should watch the 2024 solar eclipse.

One of the few regions in Canada that will fall under the path of totality during the eclipse, this town located three hours east of Toronto is a perfect viewing location.

The city will be giving out free solar viewing glasses before the event, and has assigned designated viewing areas so that everyone can partake in the rare event.

This charming town in Elgin County not only falls under the path of totality, it's also home to a ton of sweet shops and restaurants where you can spend time around the eclipse.

View from the downtown core, or venture out to Port Stanley pier to view the eclipse over the water and hit the beach afterwards.

One of the peak locations for eclipse viewing, this city just outside of Toronto will be home to a slew of viewing events on April 8 to accomodate for the influx of avid skywatchers.

The stunning Royal Botanical Garden will be hosting a picnic-style viewing event on the grounds complete with food and drink for purchase and informative talks by experts.

Located smack-dab in the path of totality, there will be a number of events held all over Kingston to view and celebrate the solar eclipse.

Fort Henry, a perfect vantage point, will be hosting a viewing party, or opt to watch on from Lake Ontario Park while a Pink Floyd cover band performs Dark Side of the Moon alongside drag performances and food and drink vendors.

This quaint town in the heart of Prince Edward County will see nearly 3 minutes of totality during the eclipse, making it one of the towns in Ontario that will be under the eclipse for the longest.

The town and surrounding county are home to a number of wineries, restaurants, and down-to-earth inns, like Rose Manor, a sister-owned B&B in a renovated manor home, where you can spend your time leading up to the big event.