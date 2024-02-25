How to experience the 2024 solar eclipse in and around Toronto

Toronto will witness a rare total solar eclipse in April 2024 and here's how you can make the most of it.

This will be the first total solar eclipse visible in Toronto since 2017, and after that, the city won't get the chance to see one again until 2099, so you definitely won't want to miss it.

When is the solar eclipse?

The solar eclipse will be visible in Toronto on Monday, April 8, and the city reports that the eclipse will take place between 2:04 p.m. and 4:31 p.m., with the peak occurring at 3:19 p.m.

Since the eclipse's peak is happening later in the day, people at certain locations in the city may have to view the eclipse from an elevated point to avoid obstructions due to the sun's lower position. Riverdale Park East would be a great choice.

How to view the solar eclipse?

It's important never to look directly into the sun during an eclipse (more on that later,) but even if you did, you likely wouldn't be able to see much. Please don't test that hypothesis.

You can safely view the eclipse through a safe solar viewer or filter that meet the international standard ISO 12312-2. These can be purchased online from a number of businesses and are the only perfectly safe way to view the eclipse. Read more about these glasses here.

Alternatively, you can create a pinhole projector out of two sheets of cardboard that will allow you to watch the eclipse scaled-up and without ever having to look into the sun.

Where to view the eclipse?

If you're looking to take in the eclipse with a group, there are a handful of events across the city where you can get together with other sunthusiasts to watch.

There will be an eclipse watch party at the TMU Kerr Hall Quad that's open to students, faculty and the general public, and eclipse viewing glasses will be provided to anyone who registers.

While the eclipse in Toronto won't technically be total (the moon will only cover 99 per cent of the sun,) if you're willing to take a road trip, you can catch the full total eclipse in Niagara Falls, Kingston or Prince Edward County.

If you are venturing outside of the city, Sue-Ann Staff Winery in Jordan, Ontario (just an hour and a half drive from the city) will be hosting a "Solar Social" where you can sip wine, eat lunch, and watch the show.

How to view the solar eclipse safely?

While this is a rare and exciting occurrence, it can also be a potentially dangerous one, so it's important to take a few precautions when preparing to catch the eclipse.

If you'll be commuting from work or school during the peak hours of the eclipse, try your best to plan routes where your view of the eclipse will be obscured and make sure not to look into the sun.

Don't try to look at the eclipse through regular sunglasses, homemade filters, tinted glass or any other barrier that isn't specifically made for safe viewing.

For many in the city, this will be the last opportunity to catch a total solar eclipse in their lifetime, so it's definitely not one to miss.

Be safe, have fun, and don't forget to play Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler on a loop all day to celebrate.