The Niagara region in Ontario is the perfect spot to explore wineries and waterfalls

The Niagara region in Ontario is synonymous with delicious wines and, this time of year, peaches, which means that no summer is complete without a road trip to the area to visit a fruit stand and explore the wineries.

That said, the hiking in the Niagara region is on par with the Pinots and world-famous ice wines.

Whether you're planning to head there on a sunny weekend or are saving the trip for a cooler fall day, there's a lot to do in Niagara beyond just exploring the vineyards.

To make the most of a day or a weekend in Niagara, get up early to beat the rush. Hiking before noon is also best — fewer crowds to contend with.

If you don't have a car, consider the GO Train and bring your bike to explore for the day, as there are many hidden gems to check out beyond the famous Niagara Falls.

First Stop - St. Catharines

My go-to hike is Short Hills Provincial Park. I love this park any time of year as it offers longer hikes than most places near Toronto, plus great waterfalls.

This non-operational provincial park is a must-visit to see wildlife, a range of falls, and loads of forest and meadow routes along the Niagara Escarpment. The Friends of Short Hills Park site offers you easy-to-follow trail routes (though the park itself is well-marked).

The Swayze Falls and Black Walnut trails join together to form over 10km of trail (and are, incidentally, my favourites).

Louth and Rockway Conservation Areas in nearby Jordan Station and Lincoln are also worth visiting. Louth has two waterfalls that lead you along parts of the Bruce Trail, while Rockway is smaller and best as a beautiful stop en-route to and from the area.

When you're all hiked out, consider driving to the centre of St. Catharines and visiting Beechwood Donuts. As Niagara's first and only vegan donut shop, it's a popular place, so re-orders are encouraged (though it's possible to get lucky if you arrive early).

If a meal is more what you need, The Twisted Pig is a delicious Italian restaurant offering stone pizzas, pasta, and a huge local drink menu.

Finish the day off with a short walk at Mel Swart Lake Gibson Conservation Park. The boardwalk here is gorgeous, with beautiful sunsets if you time it right.

Next Stop - Niagara beyond the Falls

Niagara Falls has the hype (it's the honeymoon capital of the world, after all), but the nearby sparkling blue waters, boat tours, and quieter trails are really what makes this area special.

Niagara Glen Nature Reserve is by far my favourite place to visit. The towering cliffs, swirling blue waters, and rocky trails are a great place to spend an hour or two.

Nearby, there's a butterfly conservatory within the botanical gardens and, for the more adventurous, whirlpool boat rides are available to explore the area further.

The White Water Walk is another way to explore the water, though I'd suggest booking early as it can be quite busy. Consider getting a $30 parking pass to park at each location throughout the day.

If you bring your bike, the trail here connects to the falls in one direction and Niagara-on-the-Lake in the other and is worth exploring. It's paved, taking you along the river with lookouts along the way.

After exploring, a pitstop at a winery is a must. Southbrook Vineyards is a beautiful place to enjoy unique organic wines, with a beautiful property that offers photo-worthy views along with a unique selection of wines — including orange wine.

Between the Vines Winery is another great spot. This year, they're celebrating their 25th anniversary and have a wide range of tastings on offer. Make sure to grab some wines to go — they're the perfect size to enjoy back in Toronto in one of the alcohol-allowed parks.

Where to stay in the region

If you want to fit everything in, staying the night might be the best plan, especially if wine is involved. Niagara-on-the-Lake is a beautiful town full of charm, restaurants and inns, making it the best place to stay if you're not interested in big chain hotels.

Prices here can be high, so an Airbnb might be a good choice, though if it's in the budget, a night at a quaint bed and breakfast or unique building is a great option. The Kent Motel is a boho-inspired place that'll make you feel you're no longer in Ontario.

Whether you plan to spend the day exploring trails or making a weekend of them with wine, the Niagara region has a lot to offer.