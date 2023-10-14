The 5 most romantic hotels in Toronto

Romantic hotels in Toronto provide the perfect backdrop for an intimate getaway. Whether you and your partner are into Old World vibes, a decadent culinary scene, or want to get a little bougie, check out our guide for some inspo.

Here are the romantic hotels in Toronto you'll want to check out.

Housed in a historic Victorian-style building, Toronto's Gladstone House is particularly popular among couples (it doesn't hurt that it's squarely in Toronto's trendy West Queen West).

As an homage to the neighbourhood, each unique room is designed by a different artist, which means you can stay here multiple times and never have the same experience.

The popular Melody Bar is moody and intimate, perfect for grabbing a snack or coffee before heading out to explore the neighbourhood. But if you've got a hankering for something more substantial, swing by J's Steak Frites (it's just around the corner).

The Gladstone also regularly hosts temporary art galleries, karaoke nights, and live music, and offers private check-in/check-out, an on-site fitness centre, and evening entertainment.

If Old World glamour is your love language, then Old Mill has to be at the top of your must-visit list.

A full-service spa, fine dining, and all-season fireplaces and whirlpool tubs (available in every room!) are just a few of the luxe touches you can expect to experience during your stay.

Since it's located on the cusp of the city, you and your partner will have easy access to hiking and canoeing nearby, or you can rent a bike and take a sweet lil' cruise through the neighbouring green spaces.

If all that still doesn't tickle your fancy, then an on-site EV charging station, garden and river views, and breakfast delivered straight to your room might tip the needle.

The Kimpton Saint George is not only beautifully designed (the company does specialize in adapting historic buildings into hotels, after all), but also offers plenty of high-end amenities and services that make it perfect for a romantic stay.

You'll start your day with complimentary in-room coffee and tea service, but if you're around later in the day, make sure to catch the evening wine hour, too.

In the mood to explore instead? The Kimpton is close to several of Toronto's biggest attractions (like the Royal Ontario Museum) and some of Yorkville's best destinations, so the two of you can plan your days around high-end meals and full-service spas.

And in the name of convenience, there's also a currency exchange on-site.

This boutique spot is where you and your partner will find everything from on-site evening entertainment to sustainably-sourced locale cuisine set against some truly unique interior design.

The vibes here are lush, with plenty of nooks and crannies that are perfect for canoodling. If you stay during the warmer months, definitely make sure to take advantage of the rooftop pool, where you'll be treated to some of the best views of the city.

The hotel's also steps away from King West, so you both will be able to get your fill of nightlife, dancing, and fantastic cuisine (even if you venture off-site).

Located in the heart of Yorkville, the Hazelton Hotel is undeniably the bougiest option on this list. In fact, it's basically a one-stop-shop for the ultimate romantic getaway, thanks to amenities like an on-site full-service spa, cinema, and fine dining restaurant.

There's also an indoor swimming pool, dry cleaning, suit pressing, and laundry services available, so you and your partner can leave your room in tip-top shape and ready to mingle with a celebrity or two (One Restaurant is a regular haunt of Drake and Lebron James).