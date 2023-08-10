Toronto hotels are almost sold out for Taylor Swift show dates

Taylor Swift tickets for her Toronto shows are only on their second day of being released to selected verified Ticketmaster fans, but chaos has already erupted from mass waitlists and exorbitant resale prices.

To add to the trouble (particularly for fans coming from out of town), it seems like hotels both within the city and surrounding areas are almost already completely sold out.

Taylor Swift's six Toronto dates will be Nov. 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, and 23, 2024, all taking place at the Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto.

Plugging in those weekends to hotel booking sites like Booking.com show that over 95% of places to stay are unavailable for those dates.

For the few hotels that are available, prices are creeping upwards of $700 per night before taxes and fees, with only a few rooms left. Otherwise, you might find several hostels or shared rooms listed, also at seemingly elevated costs.

One hotel in Mississauga, the Sandman Signature Mississauga Hotel which usually averages around $150 - $250 per night, has their cheapest standard queen bed room listed at $9,999 for the night of November 14, 2024, Swift's inaugural Toronto show date. That's before taxes and fees. Welp!

While it's possible some hotels haven't yet opened up bookings that far in advance, the ones that are taking reservations sure aren't shy to jack up their prices.

Airlines are also expected to try to cash in on the Taylor Swift shows, with WestJet launching a subscription on their website to be notified of November 2024 flights promising "exclusive discounts to save."

For fans lucky enough to snag a ticket, hopefully they either already have their accommodations sorted, or can remain hopeful that more hotels will open up rooms in the coming months.

As for those who have been waitlisted, they'll have to hang tight for now to see if they will receive a unique access code for any of the shows planned between Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23, 2024 — or pay ludicrous prices for resale tickets in the secondary market.