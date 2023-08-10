Canadian airline is already trying to cash in on Taylor Swift's Toronto shows

Since Taylor Swift's six-show run at the Rogers Centre was announced just last week, fans have been sent into a frenzy trying to snag tickets, while the majority of others have been added to an agonizing waitlist.

Despite the Eras Tour Toronto shows being over a year away, companies are already jumping on the bandwagon to ride Swift's sparkly coattails, with the latest being Canadian airline WestJet.

In a new promotion shown on their website, WestJet encourages its users to sign up to be notified about flight deals for November 2024 - the month of Swift's Toronto show dates.

"Swiftly access exclusive offers," quips the headline with a double entendre.

Probably not an exaggeration that Toronto will see a noticable bump in economic activity in November 2024. WestJet is already trying to capitalize on the Taylor Swift tour pic.twitter.com/rrIbqikyoX — David Fitzpatrick (@_DavidFitz) August 10, 2023

By signing up, the airline claims subscribers will be the first to know when flights are available to be booked, and will receive an exclusive discount to save.

November 2024 flights to Toronto with WestJet won't be able to be booked until this December 2023.

In the months ramping up to Taylor Swift's arrival, it's expected many others will follow suit, from hotel stays to businesses and restaurants hosting Swift-themed events.

As for fans who have been waitlisted, they'll have to hang tight for now to see if they will receive a unique access code for any of the shows planned between Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23, 2024, or pay exorbitant prices for resale tickets in the secondary market.

Alternatively if they're an Avion Rewards member, they may have better luck, as RBC has an allocation of tickets exclusively available to members. Selected members will be contacted by Ticketmaster on or before Aug. 15 for a chance to purchase a maximum of four tickets.