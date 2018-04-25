The best places to drink a pitcher of beer may not necessarily have the fanciest interior design or a curated wine list, but the suds are cheap and they’ve got tons of heart and character.
Here are the best places to drink a pitcher of beer in Toronto.
This legendary Little Italy punk bar has a straight-shooting selection with 60-ounce pitchers of Amsterdam Blonde, Big Wheel and Old Style Pilsner going for $17.70, Cool or Buzz Amber Lager for $13.75, and Beau’s Lug Tread for $19.70, but the price is right as it’s under a cool $20 for all.
This King East George Brown haunt is the ultimate student dive bar with prices on pitchers of beer to match. A 60-ounce pitcher of house lager or ale will set you back $16.60, with a list as long as your arm of rotating craft pitchers hovering around $25.
There are two locations for this go-to pub to quench your thirst, one in Little Italy and one in Koreatown. It's $15.75 for 60-ounce pitchers of Amsterdam and $17.25 for all other options, except Blanche de Chambly which is $19.50.
There are 18 draught lines plus a cask at this Cabbagetown watering hole with 60-ounce pitchers going for around $20 - $25. Bigger brands like Keith’s and Stella are represented alongside craft options like Henderson, Beau’s and Lost Craft.
This homey Rosedale pub has its house lager as well as premium craft options like Henderson and Side Launch on draught for $23.06 for a 60-ounce pitcher. Bump it up to $25.18 for a pitcher the same size of Left Field, Saulter Street, or Pommies or Waupoos cider.
Pitchers get a tiny bit pricier as you head further west to this High Park joint, $22 for most 60-ounce pitchers across the board. However for just a few bucks more you can enjoy a whole pitcher of a rare guest tap from the likes of Town or People's Pint.
60-ounce pitchers at this spacious Parkdale restaurant and beer bar range from $15.50 for their Rhino Lager by Cameron's up to $25 for a more premium draught option like a raspberry saison by Amsterdam. Beers are always rotating but there are always over 20 on tap.
This basement dive in Little Italy is known for its rock-bottom prices, only around ten bucks for a 60-ounce pitcher of house beer and around $12 for a pitcher of premium. Life hack: 32-ounce cocktails pitchers are the same price as premium beer pitchers.
There are only four options for draught at this Bloorcourt bar, but what do you expect with name like Tallboys? Get a 60-ounce pitcher of Steamwhistle, Nickelbrook, Wellington or Junction beer for between $20 - $23.
Lead photo by
Matt Forsythe at Sneaky Dee's
The Best Places to Drink a Pitcher of Beer in Toronto