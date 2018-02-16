5 new bars with stunning interior design in Toronto

Toronto bars aren't just places to drink. Some of the newest to open also offer serious eye candy where murals, marble and velvet collide with neon and macrame. Why drink at a boring old pub when your could be at one of these unique spots?

Here are some new bars with stunning interior design in Toronto.

There are layers to the interior design at this Dundas West bar. The former Portuguese pool hall now imitates a bodega bathed in a pink neon glow at the front, but bypass this through a magnificent keyhole doorway and be immersed in a long space featuring a breathtaking mural.

A seventies vibe here is inspired by the Little Italy bar’s namesake, Sylvia Robinson of Sugar Hill Records. With a small performance area for regular live music and tons of dangling light fixtures, this is meant to feel like Mrs. Robinson’s dream apartment.

King West now has a high-ceilinged, swanky lounge for enjoying American-based cocktails and food with global influences. All velvet and wood panelling, there’s an element of secrecy behind the heavy, tall door, and a private Louis XIII room lies up a mirrored infinity staircase.

Designed as a convenience store open all day at the front and a bar at the back, this West Queen West bar is complete with a wall of TVs playing security footage and a “chandelier” of security mirrors. A bank of phones with the words “PARTY LINE” above outside bathrooms are the perfect selfie opportunity.

A faux skylight is the centrepiece of this hushed, forest green bar in Bloorcourt. Nooks and crannies are perfect for snuggling up with your boo over expertly prepared cocktails or just a book and a glass of wine.