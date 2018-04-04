The Best Cheap Drinks in Toronto
The best cheap drinks in Toronto will get you buzzed without breaking the bank. While they may not be the fanciest (let’s face it – most of these are dives) of options, they’ll do the trick for those looking to imbibe on a budget.
Here are the best cheap drinks in Toronto.
A fave to one and all, this iconic Tex-Mex bar and music venue at the corner of College & Bathurst is the epitome of best-bang-for-your-buck good times. Wash down its famous nachos with regular-priced pints starting at $5.30, or take advantage of daily drink specials like $3.55 bottles on Hump Day or $3.75 bar rail or sours on Mondays.
Difficult-to-resist daily drink specials draw in hordes of students at this Annex bar tucked away on Brunswick Ave. Mondays and Thursdays feature $4 bar rail while Side Launch tall boys go for $5 on Tuesdays. PBR mugs are $4 on Wednesdays, and $3.50 shots of Jameson on Fridays help to finish out the week.
An Annex institution, the Maddy is one sprawling British-style mega-pub inside three connected Victorian mansions. Full 20oz pints start at $6.86 but top out at $5.53 on Wednesdays, while Mondays offer 30% off all pitchers (until 11:30pm) and Saturdays feature $4 mixed drinks from 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Matt Forsythe, Jesse Milns, Hector Vasquez
