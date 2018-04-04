Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 3 hours ago
cheap drinks toronto

The Best Cheap Drinks in Toronto

The best cheap drinks in Toronto will get you buzzed without breaking the bank. While they may not be the fanciest (let’s face it – most of these are dives) of options, they’ll do the trick for those looking to imbibe on a budget.

Here are the best cheap drinks in Toronto.

Wide Open
1

Wide Open

Going 15+ years strong, this dive bar on Spadina just south of Richmond has irresistible $5-or-less drink specials every day of the week. It’s difficult to deny the appeal of $15 pitchers on weekends, or Mondays, when everything costs $4.

The Bar With No Name
2

The Bar With No Name

This nerd-inspired bar by High Park offers $12 pitchers along with $3.75 bar rail on Mondays and Wednesdays, plus $3.50 bottles on Tuesdays and $5 (including tax) tall cans on Thursdays.

Bistro 422
3

Bistro 422

Famously known for its ridiculously well-priced drink pitchers, this subterranean bar on College St. is where thirsty value-hunters can score a 32oz jug of their favourite cocktail with 4oz of liquor for just $12.39. Better still, a 60oz pitcher of sangria goes for the same price.

Bathurst Local 322
4

Bathurst Local 322

Blink and you might miss this charmingly quirky joint on Bathurst just south of Dundas. With $4.42 tall cans of tasty craft beer and perfectly priced cocktails (around $8) made with care, this is an ideal date spot for an affordable night out.

Sneaky Dee's
5

Sneaky Dee's

A fave to one and all, this iconic Tex-Mex bar and music venue at the corner of College & Bathurst is the epitome of best-bang-for-your-buck good times. Wash down its famous nachos with regular-priced pints starting at $5.30, or take advantage of daily drink specials like $3.55 bottles on Hump Day or $3.75 bar rail or sours on Mondays.

Green Room
6

Green Room

No longer hidden in a back alley, this classic hangout for students near College and Bathurst is known for its vaguely Asian eats and good drink deals. Nothing is complicated here; basic pints start at $4.75 (with pitchers for $15 or less) and 1.5oz-pours of cocktails go for $7.

Done Right Inn
7

Done Right Inn

A perfect dive bar, this well-worn, cash-only spot on West Queen West has character to spare (plus a back patio). Bottles of domestic are priced at $4.50 while pints start at $6. For those who prefer liquor, strong pours of mixed drinks start at $6.25.

Labyrinth Lounge
8

Labyrinth Lounge

Difficult-to-resist daily drink specials draw in hordes of students at this Annex bar tucked away on Brunswick Ave. Mondays and Thursdays feature $4 bar rail while Side Launch tall boys go for $5 on Tuesdays. PBR mugs are $4 on Wednesdays, and $3.50 shots of Jameson on Fridays help to finish out the week.

Madison Avenue Pub
9

Madison Avenue Pub

An Annex institution, the Maddy is one sprawling British-style mega-pub inside three connected Victorian mansions. Full 20oz pints start at $6.86 but top out at $5.53 on Wednesdays, while Mondays offer 30% off all pitchers (until 11:30pm) and Saturdays feature $4 mixed drinks from 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

