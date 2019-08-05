The Best Wine Bars in Toronto
The best wine bars in Toronto tantalize the senses, not only with drinks but food as well. These are the places to go when seeking rare finds, by-the-glass deals, organic gems and biodynamic beauties.
Here are the best wine bars in Toronto.
Sibling of elegant restaurant Canis, this West Queen West bar wows with an array of all organic and mostly natural wines, displayed with prices scrawled on the bottles.
Hector Vasquez at Apres Wine Bar
Join the conversation Load comments