Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
wine bars toronto

The Best Wine Bars in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best wine bars in Toronto tantalize the senses, not only with drinks but food as well. These are the places to go when seeking rare finds, by-the-glass deals, organic gems and biodynamic beauties.

Here are the best wine bars in Toronto. 

Midfield Wine Bar & Tavern
1

Midfield Wine Bar & Tavern

Dundas West has this charming bar with over 350 bottles, more than 50 options for wine by the glass and a stellar food menu that includes brunch.

Paris Paris
2

Paris Paris

Dundas and Ossington is home to this airy all-day hangout serving a cheeky one-page wine list and small plates of sourdough or salumi.

Grey Gardens
3

Grey Gardens

This Jen Agg project in Kensington Market boasts an impressive wine list with bottles that are described on the menu using words like meaty, opulent, spicy, herbaceous and elegant.

Apres Wine Bar
4

Apres Wine Bar

Sibling of elegant restaurant Canis, this West Queen West bar wows with an array of all organic and mostly natural wines, displayed with prices scrawled on the bottles.

Archive Wine Bar
5

Archive Wine Bar

When headed to Dundas West for a wine crawl, don’t miss this quaint option with meat and cheese boards and lots of wines available in cheaper three-ounce portions.

Paradise Grapevine
6

Paradise Grapevine

Bloorcourt has this dreamy wine bar with a patio draped in real grapevines out back. Munch on potato chips and artisanal cheeses while sipping low-intervention wines and some fantastic beers as well.

Brothers
7

Brothers

Above rumbling Bay station lies this narrow restaurant serving an ever-changing menu of small plates and organic wines. Peep their Instagram for current bottles.

Reds Wine Tavern
8

Reds Wine Tavern

Locations on Adelaide, Gerrard and at Square One make for unpretentious spots to ease into a love of wine, serving menus of scratch cooking.

SIP Wine Bar
9

SIP Wine Bar

This Yonge & Eglinton destination for pizza and wine has an Enomatic dispenser so you can sample lots of wines by the glass.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Apres Wine Bar

The Best Wine Bars in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Wine Bars in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Cocktail Bars in Toronto

The Best Whisky Bars in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Wine Bars in Toronto

The Best Sneaker Shops in Toronto

The Best Patios in Toronto

The Best Korean BBQ in Toronto

The Best Delis in Toronto

The Best Crepes in Toronto

The Best Hair Salons in Toronto

The Best Korean Restaurants in Toronto