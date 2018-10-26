Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
beer toronto

The Best Beer Selection in Toronto

The places with the best beer selection in Toronto really have something to brag about these days. There are more options for beer drinkers than ever in this city, but these bars are ready to dazzle you with countless taps, rare brews and imported gems.

Here are the spots with the best beer selection in Toronto.
 

C'est What
1

C'est What

This brewpub on Front near Church prides itself on serving only single batch, undiluted, all natural, Canadian-made beer. There are always over a dozen beer options for bottles and cans or draft, and there are often nearly as many choices for cask beers.

King Taps
2

King Taps

Located in First Canadian Place, this place deserves its name with over 50 beers on tap, including rotating selections and exclusive collabs. They also do themed flights, and you can get big shareable bottles of cellar beers too.

Birreria Volo
3

Birreria Volo

This cozy Little Italy bar is run by two prominent Toronto beer experts, so you know the rare, expensive and international beers here are totally worth it. They’ve got an alphabetized tap system where you choose your beer based on the letter it corresponds to on a chalkboard menu. Seek out European craft bottles here.

Craft Beer Market Toronto
4

Craft Beer Market Toronto

In the Financial District, over a hundred expertly-maintained taps pour fresh, cold beer, mostly ales and lagers but also gluten-free options and ciders.

Wvrst
5

Wvrst

This is where to go on King West for gigantic steins of beer from over 20 rotating taps, as well as a whopping 600 cans and bottles. There’s typically also a cask offering.

Otto's Bierhalle
6

Otto's Bierhalle

An ever-changing wooden menu of about two dozen beers on tap towers over the bar at this West Queen West party spot, dozens more dizzying options for bottles and cans from all over the world, in all different styles.

Bar Hop Brewco
7

Bar Hop Brewco

There are 36 taps plus cask-conditioned ales at three locations of this booming brewpub, options changing almost daily, the focus mainly on local craft beer.

Only Cafe
8

Only Cafe

The Danforth has had this beer destination for a few decades now. It has over 30 local craft beers on tap and over 200 more beers in bottles and cans.

The Craft Brasserie
9

The Craft Brasserie

This basement pub in Liberty Village comes with two 60-tap towers to pour 120 craft beers, themed by flavour profile on the menu and also organized into themed flights.

