The Best Beer Selection in Toronto
The places with the best beer selection in Toronto really have something to brag about these days. There are more options for beer drinkers than ever in this city, but these bars are ready to dazzle you with countless taps, rare brews and imported gems.
Here are the spots with the best beer selection in Toronto.
This cozy Little Italy bar is run by two prominent Toronto beer experts, so you know the rare, expensive and international beers here are totally worth it. They’ve got an alphabetized tap system where you choose your beer based on the letter it corresponds to on a chalkboard menu. Seek out European craft bottles here.
Jesse Milns at Craft Brasserie
Join the conversation Load comments