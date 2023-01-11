The Best New Bars in Toronto
The best new bars in Toronto have created new lovely dark corners of the city where you can cozy up with good drinks and good company and let the night unfold. They're offering creative new environments, fresh takes on cocktails and often fun snacks.
Here are the best new bars in Toronto.
This Ossington bar comes to us from the vets behind Communist's Daughter and 3 Speed, and serves quirky drinks like pickle martinis, as well as takes on mimosa and French 75's made with Miller High Life.
Sharing an Ossington address with La Banane, this secretive new bar goes above and beyond the typical dive with canapes that include beetroot blini and Hokkaido sea urchin, as well as thoughtfully presented high-end cocktails.
Hector Vasquez at The 222 Bar
Join the conversation Load comments