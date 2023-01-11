Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
best bars toronto

The Best New Bars in Toronto

The best new bars in Toronto have created new lovely dark corners of the city where you can cozy up with good drinks and good company and let the night unfold. They're offering creative new environments, fresh takes on cocktails and often fun snacks.

Here are the best new bars in Toronto.

The 222 Bar
1

The 222 Bar

This Ossington bar comes to us from the vets behind Communist's Daughter and 3 Speed, and serves quirky drinks like pickle martinis, as well as takes on mimosa and French 75's made with Miller High Life.

Nothing Fancy Kensington Market
2

Nothing Fancy Kensington Market

It's not just comedy you'll find at this bar that recently moved to Kensington Market: they also host events that include everything from open mics and trivia to bingo, vintage markets and karaoke.

Golden Peacock
3

Golden Peacock

Walk in to this Roncesvalles bar (as they don't take reservations) and tuck into a tight selection of snacks like cheese, lupini beans, grilled octopus and breaded mushrooms accompanied by cocktails, wine, beer and cider.

Bar Banane
4

Bar Banane

Sharing an Ossington address with La Banane, this secretive new bar goes above and beyond the typical dive with canapes that include beetroot blini and Hokkaido sea urchin, as well as thoughtfully presented high-end cocktails.

Pizza Wine Disco
5

Pizza Wine Disco

If you love pizza, wine, and disco, this new hotspot on King West is for you. The high energy club pairs bottle service with a menu of Italian shareables like garlic knots, fritto misto, pizza and pasta. Cocktails have names like Ring My Bell, Diana Ross and Boogie Nights.

Black Pearl
6

Black Pearl

Live performance is incorporated into the atmosphere at this Entertainment District bar where drink deals keep things casual along with sliders and pizza for eats. 

La Piscina
7

La Piscina

Tapas, wine and cocktails are now available at this newly transformed Brockton Village space that was a cafe. They also function as a mini-nightclub with lots of regularly scheduled DJs.

Offworld Bar
8

Offworld Bar

Escape Earth's atmosphere at this new immersive bar that feels like you've been launched into space. Cocktails such as No Tribble, Warp Bubble, Hivemind, Escape Pod and Launch Pad look like they'd be right at home in a Mos Eisley cantina.

Jean Darlene Piano Bar
9

Jean Darlene Piano Bar

Sing your heart out at this new take on a karaoke bar that brings drinkers and live performers together at a semi-secret, dimly lit location on Dundas West. Not only do they do live piano karaoke, they've also been hosting drag performers.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at The 222 Bar
