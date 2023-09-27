25 things to do in Toronto this fall

Fall in Toronto is in full swing, and although freezing temperatures will be here soon, there's still lots to do before autumn ends.

Take advantage of crisper temperatures with a colourful walk in High Park, test how brave you are at a haunted house or check out a new Broadway musical.

Here is a roundup of things to do in Toronto this fall.

New This Year

1. Look at over 75 pop culture artworks

Renowned artist and designer KAWS, known for his cartoon-inspired characters, is bringing his quirky pieces to the AGO for his Canadian museum debut. The KAWS: FAMILY exhibit opens September 27 and will include murals, sketches and sculptures by the artist.

2. Take in a musical based on actual historical events

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. Watch as the Tudor queens become pop superstars from October 25 to November 27 as the Tony Award-winning show SIX: The Musical re-imagines the fate of the six wives of Henry VIII.

3. Visit some of Toronto's newest restaurants

There are plenty of new restaurants opening in Toronto this fall, so there's no better time to explore the food scene. If you haven't already been, make your way to some of the greatest hits from the past summer or get your gram at the city's latest social media sensation.

4. Sip on boozy cocktails at a spooky bar

A Tim Burton-inspired bar is coming to Toronto this October — just in time for Halloween. The seasonal speakeasy will have themed cocktails, as well as spooky quests and games, from October 4 until October 31.

Upcoming Events

5. Culture Days

Until October 15, Toronto will be transformed into a hub for arts and culture as Culture Days takes over the city. You'll get to jam out to a free concert, learn how to use a quill at ink writing workshops, or visit the Bata Shoe Museum for free during this year's edition.

6. aluCine Latin Film + Media Arts Festival

With over 30 films set to screen, there's bound to be something to check out at this year's aluCine Festival, taking place from October 5 to October 7. Make sure to get your tickets before they sell out!

7. Cask Days

One of the best beer festivals of the year is back this fall starting October 13. Head to Bar Volo near Yonge and Wellesley to try the freshest beer from over 30 different Ontario breweries.

8. imagiNative Film and Media Arts Festival

The largest presenter of Indigenous screen content is returning for its 24th year from October 17 to 22. Watch a thought-provoking documentary about the Vancouver Stanley Cup riot, check out the Arctic on film, or join an art crawl with fellow art enthusiasts.

9. Toronto After Dark Film Festival

If screaming in terror is your idea of a good time, make sure to swing by this film fest that showcases the best of horror and sci-fi. From October 18 to 22, you'll get to experience all the best spooky/scary/weird films from around 1000 filmmakers at Scotiabank Theatre.

10. Hot Docs Podcast Festival

Hit up the Annex to listen to your favourite podcasts live at the Hot Docs Cinema starting Octover 19. With big names like Margaret Atwood and Chris Morocco slated to attend (plus creator forums), you'll get to peek behind the curtain of all your fave podcasts — and maybe learn a thing or two about their creation.

11. Diwalicious

Summer might be over, but that doesn't mean there aren't a few food festivals left to check out this year. Try spicy Indian food, watch cultural performances or watch a cook-off competition at this festival celebrating all the flavours of Diwali on October 21 and 22.

From October 26 to 29, this massive art convention will fill the Metro Toronto Convention Centre with works from over 500 artists. If you're a true art fanatic, stay tuned for special talks by some of Canada's most knowledgeable artists, curators, and collectors.

13. ROM After Dark

The Royal Ontario Museum's themed monthly after-hours party is back this fall, letting you explore exhibits, bust a move to live music, and indulge in themed food and drinks. Upcoming parties include their Trick or Treat event on October 27 and On the Wildside on November 24.

14. Toronto Made Market

This massive market returns this fall, with over 70 vendors sharing their creations on October 29. You'll get to grab something for yourself, or even get your Christmas shopping done early.

15. Distillery Winter Village

Sip on yummy mulled wine or steamy hot chocolate as you stroll through the cobblestone roads of the charming Distillery District, snap a selfie at the photo walls, or check out this year's magical 51-foot tall Christmas tree as the Distillery Winter Village makes a return this fall on November 16.

16. Toronto International Dance Festival

Celebrate dances from all over the world on November 18 and 19 at this two-day festival, showcasing an array of dance groups and solo performances with styles ranging from cultural dances to ballet.

17. One of a Kind Winter Show

Get a head start on your holiday shopping from November 23 to December 3 as the One of a Kind Winter Show returns for another year of unique art, apparel, and home decor made by over 650 Canadian artisans and designers.

Halloween Favourites

18. Halloween Haunt

Hop on your favourite thrill ride, and indulge in some sweet and spongy funnel cakes before checking out haunted exhibits and games as Canada's Wonderland is transformed into a spooky paradise — just in time for Halloween.

19. Legends of Horror

Every year, Casa Loma is transformed into a huge haunted house, giving you the chance to stroll the castle's tunnels as masked figures jump out to scare you. Make sure to check out the castle's gardens or take some ghostly pictures while you're there, too.



20. Halloween Nights of Lights and Pumpkinville

This immersive light experience is back for its fourth year from September 30 to October 31. Things you can expect to see are animated light shows, ginormous pumpkin sculptures, and a candy forest, or you can try your hand at the fair and maybe win some prizes.

21. Halloween on Church

Church Wellesley Village will turn into a pedestrian-only costume extravaganza on October 31. Halloween has always been a huge celebration amongst Toronto's LGBTQ+ community, so make sure to wear your best costume, check out a drag show at one of the drag bars on the strip, and make sure to arrive early, as bars will be filling up quickly!

Outdoors and outside the city

22. Take a colourful walk in a park

Parks are beautiful all year, but there's something special about the crunchy leaves and the hues of red, orange and yellow foliage that make for a perfect hike. Consult these lists of some of the best parks for fall foliage as well as some of our favourite hidden spots before you head out.

23. Drink and dance at Oktoberfest Kitchener-Waterloo

Down some ice-cold beer, listen to the sounds of lively accordion music and stroll downtown Kitchener as its streets are transformed into a bustling Bavarian village at Canada's largest Oktoberfest celebration running through October 14.

Catching a glimpse of the stars is not an easy feat in a light-filled city like Toronto, but you can head over to Torrance Barrens Dark Sky Reserve to explore the magic of the cosmos. Located only a couple hours away from the city, it offers stunning views of the magical night sky.

25. Elora Monster Month

If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, head on over to Elora for their annual Monster Month, where you can tour the town or find out what your future holds at a mystical palm reading. If you love dressing up, make sure to check out the Monster Mash on October 28.