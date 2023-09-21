Eat & Drink
Christine Peddie
Posted 5 hours ago
new restaurants toronto

10 new restaurants that opened in Toronto this summer you need to try

Eat & Drink
Christine Peddie
Posted 5 hours ago
New restaurants that opened this summer that you need to try range from relaxed ramen shops to slick King West supper clubs. Try one, try them all, and sup on some of the best bites you've had all year.

Here are some new restaurants that opened in Toronto this summer that you need to try. 

Silent H

High-end Mexican dishes — served with all the seductive bells and whistles King West demands — are what's on offer at Silent H. Worlds away from cheap-and-cheerful taco joints, this sophisticated spot brings the flavours of Mexico to the city.

Think piquant margarita shots, fresh seafood with vibrant aguachile, and chichi cheese-crusted rib eye slices on corn tortillas. Then, imagine them served in a bustling room where cocktails flow, a DJ spins sweet tracks, and everyone is dressed to kill.

Konia

Traditional Vietnamese fare has arrived on Roncy by way of this new hotspot. Inside, you'll find a modern room with tropical touches, where an array of fresh dishes are served in shareable portions.

Fresh herbs, marinated meats, aromatic add-ons, and an abundance of saucy, crispy bites make every dish — from Vietnamese rolls to brothless chicken pho and pork patty vermicelli platters — sing.

Mhel

The city's newest go-to for small plates and sake, this Bloorcourt spot is as cozy as it is refined. Inspired by Korean banchan and Kyoto-based obanzai cuisine, the team's parade of seasonal dishes changes frequently, but you'll always find a diverse sake selection on offer here. 

Kaminari Ramen Bar

This Tokyo-style ramen bar boasts a heated back patio and menu replete with innovative takes on Japan's favourite noodles. Head to the heart of Parkdale for creamy soy ramen, shatteringly crisp chicken drumettes, pints of Asahi, and friendly service.

Acute Pizzeria

A base of naturally-leavened fermented sourdough makes for airy, flavourful pies at this new spot in Brockton Village.

Quality toppings include perennial favourites — pepperoni, roasted mushrooms, and fior di latte — with Montreal smoked ham, fennel sausage and pickled jalapeños bringing some spice to the party.

Wings are also available for take-out or to eat in the tiny space. 

Barkat

Jumping on the modern Indian cuisine train, this stylish restaurant on West Queen West serves an array of traditional dishes with a contemporary glow-up.

Visit at lunch, dinner or for some creative weekend brunch, and find fried chicken tikka sliders, Goan beef vindaloo, chicken masala benny, and a number of novel cocktails. 

Laylak

Lebanese cuisine is served in lavish surroundings at this new Financial District denizen. Order from a menu of hot and cold appetizers, salads, dips and mains, then relax with one of the bar's fanciful cocktails.

As the plates of spinach fatayer, cheese rolls, grape leaves, branzino harrah and freekeh with beef cheek arrive, plan your next move from the extensive list.  

Savor Thai

Sample exceptional Thai food cooked by a former Iron Chef at this new restaurant in Corso Italia. À la carte and tasting menus reveal the team's penchant for drama and way with flavour. 

Dramatic cocktails are a fitting pairing to tom yum, pad thai and mango sticky rice unlike any you've had before.

Porzia's

A reincarnation of Parkdale's long-shuttered Porzia, this spot serves the same beloved lasagna as its forebear, plus a choice number of Italian classics to a grateful Oakwood Village audience.

At dinner, sample panelle fritte and salumi misti before plates of hand-made lasagna Bolognese, gemelli pesto and eggplant Milanese fill your table. A lunchtime menu includes a few panini options.

Ladybug Wine Bar

As cute as its namesake, this Corktown wine bar serves up shareable tapas inspired by sunny spots. A lengthy wine list includes bottles from around the world, with cocktails, beer and non-alcoholic options also on offer.

Pop by Wednesday to Sunday for a wine flight with a plate of snapper crudo or for weekend brunch.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim 
