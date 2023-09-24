Toronto's new viral croissant is $25 and bigger than your head

In news guaranteed to thrill those with insatiable appetites for baked goods, Little Pebbles is now offering 1-kilogram croissants at its Kensington Market bakery.

Though oversized croissants aren't entirely new — Geste Croissanterie and Nadège have both offered their own versions in the past — at 1-kilogram, Little Pebbles' iteration is probably the biggest the city has ever seen.

Wizards when it comes to lamination, Little Pebbles have managed to bake colossal croissants that are as golden and shatteringly crisp as their standard-sized offerings.

Each is made with butter from New Zealand, which is the colour of goldenrod and "silky sweet and delicious," according to owner Sahil Garg.

A "food-obsessed" baker who continually strives to do "something new for Toronto," Garg says he originally got the idea for the giant croissant from an Instagram post, and that it's meant for "friends and family gatherings and groups."

In 2021, the bakery had to limit purchases on its trendy croissant cubes when the offering's popularity threatened to overwhelm the small kitchen.

Croissant wheels, heightened with pistachio and white chocolate or Biscoff and caramel, and "ice crones," which use a croissant in place of a cone, are some of Little Pebbles' other highly sought-after creations.

The common thread linking all of these viral viennoiseries? They're all made using classical techniques and showcase both European and Asian flavours. Korean hot dog and yuzu coconut croissants are as at home here as pain au chocolat and berry croffles.

Little Pebbles' latest must-try treat is available for $25 (or $30, for a secret menu chocolate version) for walk-in and pre-orders. It's early days, but judging by the response so far, you'll want to phone your order in to avoid disappointment.

The next time you're jonesing for carbs (and some solid bicep conditioning), you know where to go.