5 Ontario parks in and around Toronto that are breathtaking spots to view fall colours

Parks in Toronto and around Ontario are starting to show their fall colours. Despite living in an urban jungle, there are plenty of amazing places to see the changing leaves both in and just beyond the city.

To see the most brilliant foliage, keep an eye on the Fall Colour Report, where you can view an interactive map that analyzes the status of leaf colour change within regions of Ontario.

Here are some Ontario parks in and around Toronto to view fall colours.

The largest urban park in North America, spanning 79 square km across Toronto, Markham, and Pickering, is just a quick trip from downtown. Here you'll find diverse ecosystems, including Carolinian forests, marshes, and unspoiled beaches.

With 15 marked hiking trails to explore, there are countless spots to take in the beauty of the changing leaves as you trek across meadows, forests, wetlands, and farmland.

With this expansive 200-hectare park right downtown, you won't have to go very far at all to see fall leaves. Running from Pottery Road to Corktown Common, you'll be able to wander through a forested ravine along walking and biking trails that follow the Don River.

For a panoramic view of the treetops, head to the top of the park's Lookout Path, which boasts an equally impressive view of Toronto's skyline.

Found along the Mississauga shoreline, this peaceful retreat is just under 30 minutes from Toronto. Best known for its raised wooden boardwalk, you'll be able to stroll beside the last remaining lakefront marsh between Toronto and Burlington.

The conservation area has three nature trails to choose from, the longest being only two km long so you can definitely see them all in a day.

Located north of the city in Vaughan, Kortright Centre for Conservation's 325 hectares of pristine woodlands make for some epic leaf-peeping adventures. Set out on one of the park's eight year-round trails, which are all under 2 km in length.

You'll pass through forests, meadows, and walk across a marsh boardwalk, so make sure to keep an eye out for wildlife while you venture to a number of lookout points.

Nestled between Milton and Burlington, Mount Nemo Conservation Area offers some impeccable vistas of both the countryside and Niagara Escarpment. Here, you'll get to choose between two hiking trails that wind through the park.

If you trek up to the Brock Harris Lookout, you can see the Toronto skyline in the distance on a clear day.