Here's everything you need to know about Toronto Pride Month for 2023

Toronto Pride Month is back for 2023 and there's a ton of events taking place to celebrate.

Now that summer weather is finally here to stay, Toronto party goers are especially eager to dress up in their brightest colours, gather their friends and jump into all the Pride festivities livening the city this month.

Here's everything you need to know about Pride Month in Toronto for 2023.

There are so many parties

Pride affiliates always host a series of kick off parties to launch the month of celebrations, so you'll have plenty of reasons to get out all June long.

Pride Toronto's imminent kick-off party, Royal Tea, will take place on June 2 and feature a DJ'd showcase of local and international drag superstars.

Alternative drag artist, Rina MorningStar and the So Fierce Music record label are hosting Toronto's first alternative Pride rave, Morning Nightmare at The Rec Room on June 3. The fantasy themed rave party will feature DJ ard1n and go go dancers, Mars Alexander, Livewire, and Elektra.

Toronto's annual summer costume party, the Mermaid Ball, is returning to The Drake Hotel on June 9, hosted by local artist James Zirco.

If you prefer formal attire, Queer Prom by STRAPPED and Queer Wine Night is happening on June 15 at Bar Mordecai.

The Pride Pool Party will take over the Grand Bizarre Supper Club on June 16, hosted by Drag performer Suki Doll, and featuring performances from famous Drag twins Sugar and Spice, and DJs John Caffery and Deko-ze.

Creative force, Lotion Magazine is hosting its official Pride warehouse rave, STUDIO-L on June 17 at East Room.

The emerging publication's biggest solo rave to date will showcase an array of Afro-techno fusion featuring artists Pierre Kwenders, Litney, Dent, Rico Rica, Donny Vega, and Jiynx. The dress code is fabulously glamourcore and the organizers are promising an intriguing 1 a.m. surprise.

Pride mainstay, Yohomo is also back with an outdoor pride party, Love on Top at The Bentway on June 24. This year's headliner is Atlanta based, house music DJ and producer, Ash Lauryn.

There will be many drag shows

To kick off pride with local queens, you can start right away with Sweet Treat at the Painted Lady on June 1. The night is hosted by Yvette Catrine with performances by Opal Debris, Coyote Ugly, and El Experimento.

The very next night, you can hit the House of the Drag show at The Rec Room. This June 2nd show will start with a hilarious drag performance featuring five of Toronto's top kings and queens and will conclude with a retro video dance party.

On the weekends, you can find regular drag shows at bars in The Village like, Crews & Tangos and The Drink.

The Drag Ball is also back this year with an incredible line-up of Toronto drag icons. The event will take place on the TD main stage at Nathan Phillips Square on June 24.

Of course, you can even grab a spot at a drag brunch if you prefer to sip on mimosas or rainbow-hued cocktails while catching drag performances.

Sud Forno Temperance is hosting brunch on June 4, featuring performances by award-winning queen, Baby Bel Bel alongside, Emma Starr and DJ Sophie Jones.

There are a ton of community Events

All of Toronto's major art institutions will be inviting patrons in for special Pride celebrations.

The National Ballet School has partnered with Pride Toronto to host a free block party on June 3, welcoming visitors onto the campus for a full day of pop-up performances, dance workshops, refreshments, and activities for all ages.

Wishing you could involve your beloved fur babies in the celebrations? The Pooch Pride March n' Market takes place at Trinity Bellwoods Park on June 3.

In collaboration with Fashion Art Toronto, the Bata Shoe Museum will exhibit selected works from designer Mario Fugnitto as a part of the Click Clack at the BSM show on June 7.

The event will include performances by drag queen, Miss Moco and DJ Sophie Jones, while unveiling of the newest shoes being added to the museum's permanent collection –a pair of heels belonging to Canada's Drag Race season 1 winner Priyanka.

The AGO will also be hosting Priyanka in their Pride Extravaganza performance on June 9, inviting attendees to step into her world of dance music and alluring visuals.

On the same evening, Skates and Sounds: Roller Drag Ball is taking over College Park. If you're looking for a more active Pride activity, this is perfect for you. There will be free roller skate lending, drag performances, dancing, and skating the night away.

At the end of the month, the ROM's monthly after-hours event, After Dark will present, Be Yourself, an end-of-Pride-month extravaganza with an exciting line-up of performances from artists like, Moonbean and Tush, as well as pop-up interactive games, art, and dancing.

For a chill time time in the park, you can also attend a Pride picnic. FOMO Toronto is hosting a huge gay picnic for pride at Christie Pits Park on June 10. This relaxed event is family and pet friendly. Guests are encouraged to bring their own games in order to mingle and meet new people.

Check out one of the many live music events

Make your way over to Echo Beach for the debut of the Lavender Wild queer music festival. The one day, all-ages festival will showcase a diverse range of 2SLGBTQ+ artists, musicians, and vendors at Toronto's waterfront on June 4.

Head east to Cherry Beach on June 10 for the Til Sunset Beach Party sponsored by Captain Morgan. The event will feature international recording artist, CupcakKe and a lineup of talented A-list artists from the Black 2SLGBTQI+ Toronto community.

Finish off Pride month in The Village by dancing your heart out at Dirty Disco on June 25 . The stacked lineup of performers will include local DJ legends like JELO, Jerome Robins, Robb G, Ticky Ty, Jules Worth, and Chiclet. Plus, breakout UK hit-maker, Essel will be joining for an unforgettable set.

Make your way to Church Wellesley Village for a night of fun. The neighbourhood is home to a ton of rainbow-clad restaurants, cafes and stores. The neighbourhood even has its own rainbow crosswalk.

Make a pit stop at the Glad Day Bookshop, the oldest gay and lesbian-focused bookstore in North America before heading out to beloved gay bars, Woody's and Sailors for a night of dancing and drag performances.

Support queer-owned businesses

Whether it's online or in-person shopping, show your support for the 2SLGBTQ+ community by buying from queer-owned businesses.

From Craig's Cookies to Likely General, a queer-owned retail store, gallery and event space, there are a ton of queer-owned businesses to support in the city.

Join the crowds at the annual Pride Parade

Get decked out in your best rainbow outfits (and glitter!) for the annual Toronto Pride Parade weekend.

The Trans March will be kick things off as it makes its way down Yonge Street on June 23. The rally, featuring powerful speakers and performers, will start at the intersection of Church and Hayden streets, creating a space for folks to gather and participate in sign-making and community-building activities.

After the march, the celebration will continue at the Trans Pride Afterparty at the Garden Stage, featuring performances by transgender performers and DJs.

The Dyke March will take place on Saturday, June 24. Queer bike club TO and Dykes on Bicycles are leading the march this year and encourage participants to bring their own wheels (whether that's a bike, scooter, or trike!)

Participants will gather at Church and Hayden streets at 12 p.m. for decoration before the parade makes its way down Yonge Street at 2:00 p.m.

Finally, the official parade will be splashing the city with a rainbow of colour on Sunday, June 25 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. As a viewer it's in your best interest to head there early to get a good spot for the parade.

The parade will start at Bloor Street East and Church Street and will make its way down Yonge Street where it will end at Yonge Dundas Square.

Donate to local queer charities

Show your support of the 2SLGBTQ+ community by donating to local queer charities. Canada Helps has a list of local charities and programs that you can donate to.

Check up on your queer friends

Although Pride is a fun celebration, it's important to remember Pride's roots and the struggles the 2SLGBTQ+ community still faces in Canada. Make sure to check up on your queer friends to see how they're doing.

June is full of festivities in honour of Pride Month. Whether you go to the Pride Parade or check out one of the other Pride events, remember to have fun in the safe and inclusive space. Round up your queer friends and celebrate the 2SLGBTQ+ community all month long.